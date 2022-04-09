Which three-sided toothbrushes are best?

Most people try to take good care of their teeth and gums but despite their best efforts, improper brushing technique and not doing it for long enough often results in a less-than-adequate cleaning. Three-sided brushes help solve this problem.

For the best results, opt for an electric model such as the Triple Bristle Sonic Electric Toothbrush. This particular one produces 31,000 strokes per minute at its highest speed setting and features an autotimer to remove the guesswork when it comes to brushing for the recommended amount of time.

What to know before you buy a three-sided toothbrush

Benefits

Three-sided toothbrushes help solve the problem of not brushing for long enough as well as missing hard-to-reach and neglected areas. Thanks to the design, they ensure you brush the front, back and top evenly. The angled brushes on the sides get all the way down to the gum line.

Electric vs. manual

Both electric and manual toothbrushes can remove plaque and tartar but the former do it quicker and more effectively. This is because the small micro-movements combine with your broader strokes to increase the overall amount of brushing. Electric toothbrushes also might be easier to use for those with carpal tunnel syndrome, arthritis or hand weakness.

Despite their benefits, electric toothbrushes may not be for everyone. They are more expensive than manual toothbrushes, which can put them out of reach for those on a tight budget. Some may find the vibrations to be irritating or tickle their nose and gums.

What to look for in a quality three-sided toothbrush

Bristles

Pay attention to the firmness of the bristles when buying a toothbrush. According to a study, firmer bristles remove more biofilm but have a higher chance of causing gingival abrasion. Most dentists recommend using a soft-bristled toothbrush because of this. If you feel like you don’t get a good enough cleaning with a soft-bristled brush and want to use a medium-bristle option instead, make sure you don’t brush too hard.

Tongue scrubber

Some three-sided toothbrushes have an integrated tongue scrubber. This usually is located at the back of the brush head, but it also can be in the handle. There are some toothbrushes that come bundled with a separate tongue scraper.

Grip

A three-sided toothbrush handle should be comfortable and allow for a secure grip. To aid with this, many manufacturers add high-friction rubber or plastic to the handle. Toothbrushes designed for kids may have thicker, contoured handles that are easier for children with still-developing motor skills to hold.

Colors

If you live in a household with other people, it is helpful to buy everyone a different colored toothbrush. This way, there is never any confusion over whose is whose.

Speed settings

Electric three-sided toothbrushes often have three to five speed settings. The lower speeds are useful for those with sensitive teeth or for massaging the gums, while the higher speeds can remove plaque more quickly.

Timer

Since one of the most common mistakes people make when brushing is not doing it long enough, some manufacturers incorporate timers in their electric toothbrushes. Some three-sided toothbrush timers may signal quadrant intervals to let you know when it is time to move to a different spot in your mouth.

How much you can expect to spend on a three-sided toothbrush

Expect to spend between $25-$100 for an electric three-sided toothbrush. Manual three-sided toothbrushes generally cost between $2-$10.

Three-sided toothbrush FAQ

Can you use a three-sided toothbrush with braces?

A. Yes. Not only can you use a three-sided toothbrush with braces, clinical studies have shown them to be more effective at removing food particles stuck in the nooks and crannies. This should result in less plaque and tartar buildup.

Can you brush for less time if you use a three-sided toothbrush?

A. While you theoretically can brush for less time if you use a three-sided toothbrush and get an adequate cleaning, it is a good idea to get into the habit of spending two minutes brushing your teeth each time. If you really want to do it for less time than that, it is best to consult with your dentist and ask what they recommend.

What’s the best three-sided toothbrush to buy?

Top three-sided toothbrush

Triple Bristle Sonic Electric Toothbrush

What you need to know: With 31,000 vibrations per minute, this three-sided sonic toothbrush provides an incredibly effective cleaning in a short amount of time.

What you’ll love: Its bristles change color to let you know when it is time to change the head. It comes with a tongue scraper, and the charging base is compact so it doesn’t take up much space on the bathroom counter.

What you should consider: It is more than twice the price of the company’s non-rechargeable model.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top three-sided toothbrush for the money

DenTrust 3-Sided Toothbrush

What you need to know: A great choice for big households on a budget, this combo pack comes with three different colored toothbrushes for a low cost.

What you’ll love: Both kids and adults can use them and they feature an integrated tongue cleaner.

What you should consider: The bristles tend to wear out quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

FridaBaby Triple-Angle Toothhugger Training Toothbrush

What you need to know: Designed to make brushing easy for toddlers, the Toothhugger cleans all sides of the teeth at once and has a thick, soft, contoured grip.

What you’ll love: It has a suction cup on the base so the head doesn’t have to come into contact with dirty counters.

What you should consider: Some children may find the bristles too hard.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

