Best modern bathroom shelf

Bathroom shelves are available in many modern designs and materials. They add storage space for towels and toiletries and can be matched with existing decor.

Which modern bathroom shelf is best?

If you want to update the look of your bathroom, or you just need to provide some additional storage space, then a set of modern shelves is a great way to start. They’re available in various styles, designs and materials to complement or contrast with your existing decor.

Depending on what you intend to use the shelves for, they may be compact for keeping toiletries handy while showering or much larger for storing towels, robes and extra toilet paper rolls. The Gatco Elegant Corner Shelf is a fine example made from rust-proof stainless steel with a choice of polished or brushed finish. It is available in two different sizes and can be matched with other bathroom accessories from the same company.

What to know before you buy a modern bathroom shelf

Location

A key consideration is where in your bathroom you would like to mount the shelves. They should make the most of the available space without causing an obstructions or being in the way. If you want to install shelves above a sink or bathtub, then look for a model with rails along the shelves in order to prevent items from falling and causing damage or possible breakage.

Size

Choosing the correctly sized shelves will depend on what you need in terms of storage space versus the overall look of your bathroom. Deep, wide shelves are ideal for storing towels or robes, but they may look out of place in a small bathroom. Some bathroom shelving systems are tiered with two, three or more shelves. Additionally, consider the weight limit of the shelves, especially if you plan to store heavy items, like family-sized shampoo bottles or cleaning supplies.

Materials

The materials used in bathroom shelves not only contribute to the style but also affect durability. First and foremost, shelves designed for use in a bathroom should be moisture- and corrosion-resistant. Stainless steel, aluminum and glass are popular choices that complement modern bathrooms. Materials like wood and iron are often used to create contemporary bathroom furniture, but these must be sealed first in order to protect them against moisture.

What to look for in a quality modern bathroom shelf

Designs

Choosing the best design will depend on the style of your bathroom. Some shelves are freestanding and can be easily moved around, whereas most are permanently fixed to the wall. Ladder shelves usually extend from the floor to the ceiling and are wider at the bottom in order to hold oversized items such as bath towels or bathrobes. Floating shelves are usually compact, and they are a good choice over a basin or within the showering area.

Optional extras

Once you are happy with the size and location of the shelves, you can think about any extra features you may require. Some shelves have hooks or bars for hanging items. Others incorporate draws or cubbies, which are ideal for storing personal items out of sight. If you intend to install shelves above a basin, then a mirror or built-in lighting can add convenience.

Installation

Many shelves will require some form of assembly, for which you will need basic hand tools. If the shelves are going to be wall-mounted, you will probably also need a drill. For installation on a tiled wall, a specialist drill bit is necessary to prevent damage to the tiles and may be best left to a professional.

How much you can expect to spend on a modern bathroom shelf

Modern shelves don’t have to be expensive, with many eye-catching options being available for under $50. For a system with multiple shelves, drawers, mirrors or lights, expect to pay upward of $100.

Modern bathroom shelf FAQ

Can you install bathroom shelves on a stud wall?

A. Yes, you can. First, make sure to use the correct type of fastener for a stud wall. If at all possible, try to ensure that at least one of the brackets is fastened into a stud. Also bear in mind that the overall weight capacity of the shelf may be much lower when not installed on a solid wall.

What is the correct distance between bathroom shelves?

A. As a rule of thumb, you should leave around 12 inches between each shelf in order to allow easy placement and removal of items. However, in terms of design, you may choose to leave a wider gap to store specific items or reduce the gap for a more pleasing aesthetic.

What’s the best modern bathroom shelf to buy?

Top modern bathroom shelf

Gatco Elegant Corner Shelf

What you need to know: This 11-inch corner shelf is made of corrosion-resistant stainless steel.

What you’ll love: It is available with either a polished or a brushed finish, and it has a deep rail to hold items securely.

What you should consider: It is quite compact, so two or three shelves may be necessary for adequate storage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and The Home Depot

Top modern bathroom shelf for the money

Volpone Glass Wall Shelf 3 Tier

What you need to know: This budget-friendly system is comprised of three individual shelves made of aluminum and tempered glass.

What you’ll love: Each shelf is 16 inches wide and has a 40-pound weight capacity. They can be installed using fasteners or, if being installed on wall with ceramic tiles, the included adhesive.

What you should consider: The shelves are quite narrow, and they may be too small for large toiletries.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

RiverRidge Amery Over-the-Toilet Storage

What you need to know: This three-shelf ladder rail is designed to be installed above a toilet to save space.

What you’ll love: It is made of MDF with a white or gray water-proof, painted finish. The three shelves are tapered in size with the largest at the bottom.

What you should consider: The shelves or open, without a rail to prevent items from falling off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and The Home Depot

