Best abstract shower curtain

Which abstract shower curtain is best?

The right abstract shower curtain can transform your bathroom. Whether your decor is minimalist or boho, the right abstract motif can add a touch of fun to an otherwise drab and sterile room. Abstract shower curtains come in all shapes, sizes and materials, so whichever you choose ultimately comes down to your aesthetic preferences.

Our top pick is the Modern Neutral Abstract Shower Curtain for its minimalist design, but you should weigh all your options to find the best fit for your bathroom.

What to know before you buy an abstract shower curtain

What is an abstract shower curtain?

Abstract shower curtains have unique, printed designs and motifs on them. They’re loved for their wild, expressive patterns and designs, and they have become a popular interior design accessory. Often overlooked in the home, a shower curtain provides the opportunity to add visual interest to your bathroom without spending too much money. Think of the shower curtain rod as a massive canvas waiting for its art.

Shower curtain size

The standard shower curtain size is 72 inches by 72 inches. However, depending on your bathroom and shower, you may want an extra-long or extra-wide shower curtain. Extra-long shower curtains range from 84 inches to 96 inches in height and are used to complement high ceilings or fit high curtain rods. You’ll need an extra-wide shower curtain if your bathtub has more than one exposed edge. Extra-wide shower curtains are between 108 inches and 180 inches.

Shower curtain material

Shower curtains are made from either cotton, polyester or vinyl. Cotton is great for that luxe look. They’re easy to wash and durable, but you will need a liner to protect them from moisture-induced mold. Polyester has the same fabric look as cotton, but it is waterproof. Polyester shower curtains are heavy though, so you’ll need a sturdy curtain rod. Vinyl, on the other hand, is completely waterproof and lightweight. It’s flimsier, however, and should be replaced every six to 12 months.

Shower curtain installation

Most shower curtains come with either ringlets or gussets. Ringlets are metal rings that attach to gussets on the curtain. You slide the rings onto your curtain rod. These are the easiest to move back and forth. With gusset models, you slide the shower curtain directly onto the rod. However, they can cause your curtain to bunch up, which can be bothersome if you want your abstract design to hang flat.

What to look for in a quality abstract shower curtain

Minimalist shower curtains

Minimalist shower curtains use shapes and patterns sparingly to create whimsical, understated designs. A pastel color palette is an especially popular minimalist shower curtain trend. They look great when paired with midcentury modern, modern and minimalist decor.

Abstract expressionist shower curtains

Abstract expressionist shower curtains often showcase loud designs. Some examples are wild brush strokes, paint splatter motifs or cloudy, ethereal dreamscapes. Color is variable here, so you’ll have more options to suit your bathroom. Abstract expressionist shower curtains look best not only in modern and contemporary homes, but they also work well with more eclectic and ornamental design schemes, such as boho.

Geometric shower curtains

Geometric shower curtains have tight, repeating patterns and motifs. They usually consist of one to two colors. Because of their rigidity, they look best in minimalist, modern and industrial settings.

Graphic shower curtains

Graphic shower curtains add a bit of flare and glamor to abstraction. These might have more recognizable images that are abstracted into unique motifs or tableaus. If you have a home inspired by art deco, midcentury modernism or pop art, a graphic shower curtain is a wonderful choice.

Cubist shower curtains

Cubism takes geometric to the next level by using large abstract shapes in a fractal design. These types of shower curtains display funkier colors that are often on the verge of clashing, and they look excellent among boho decor.

How much you can expect to spend on an abstract shower curtain

A printed vinyl shower curtain typically costs between $10-$20. Depending on the material, custom art shower curtains can cost as much as $50.

Abstract shower curtain FAQ

What makes an image abstract?

A. Abstract is a term used to describe images and art that doesn’t seek to depict anything as it is seen in reality. Instead, abstract designs illustrate concepts with patterns, motifs and color, exaggerating certain aspects of the image or the way the image was made.

How do I protect my abstract shower curtain?

A. Be sure to wash and dry your shower curtain if it is cotton. If you have a vinyl curtain, you’ll want to open a window or run a fan to circulate air and reduce ambient moisture. Additionally, when you finish showering, be sure to close your shower curtain so it’s not bunched up. All of these practices help prevent mold and mildew growth. A liner can also help protect and extend the life of your shower curtain.

What’s the best abstract shower curtain to buy?

Top abstract shower curtain

Modern Neutral Abstract Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This geometric design is perfect for the minimalist who likes a little tranquility in the bathroom.

What you’ll love: Made from polyester, the curtain uses hooks to mount and is completely waterproof. Suitable for everything from contemporary boho to midcentury modern.

What you should consider: It’s only available in the standard size of 72 inches by 72 inches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top abstract shower curtain for the money

YoKii Abstract Fabric Shower Curtain

What you need to know: When you use this shower curtain, you will be transported into a colorful dreamscape.

What you’ll love: With rich purples, blues and pinks, this shower curtain features a unique, blossoming watercolor design. It’s available in narrow and tall sizes and made from polyester. A resin coating wicks off water and eliminates the need for a liner.

What you should consider: This curtain does not come with hooks for hanging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

East Urban Home Colored Leaves Single Shower Curtain

What you need to know: The combination of colors in the large layered leaf pattern brings warmth and charm to any contemporary chic, modern or boho home.

What you’ll love: The curtain has 12 hook holes and is made from polyester. It is machine-washable and stain-resistant.

What you should consider: This is a little pricier than other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

