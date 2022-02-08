Best clear shower curtain

Clear shower curtains can make small bathrooms feel larger by creating one big space vs. two smaller ones.

Which clear shower curtain is best?

Shower curtains come in a variety of interesting designs, but if you’re looking for something that blends into the decor of your bathroom rather than becoming a focal point, a clear shower curtain is the way to go. They also have the added benefit of creating a more open and airy space, which can make your bathroom feel larger than it actually is.

Not all showers are the same size, nor are all rods installed at the same height, so make sure to measure your space. You should also consider which hanging method you prefer and whether or not you want a weighted curtain.

For a clear shower curtain with some visual interest, try Goodears 3D Crystal Hookless Shower Curtain, which has an attractive 3D cube pattern.

What to know before you buy a clear shower curtain

Size

Tubs and shower stalls vary in size, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that shower curtains do as well. The most common sizes are 70 by 70 inches, 70 by 72 inches and 72 by 72 inches. These fit standard tubs and showers. If you have a shower stall, an oversized or freestanding tub or you prefer to install your shower rod closer to the ceiling, you’ll need to purchase a shower curtain that accommodates that. You can find shower curtains as small as 36 inches or as large as 144 inches wide, as well as options up to 94 inches long.

Style

Just because you’re buying a clear shower curtain doesn’t mean you won’t have options in regard to style. Clear shower curtains come in many different colors as well as various textures or patterns that can add to their aesthetic. There are also some models that feature a large clear strip around face level but have an opaque bottom to provide you with a sense of privacy while still offering a clear view of the bathroom.

What to look for in a quality clear shower curtain

Hanging method

Most shower curtains are hung using hooks or loops that slip over the rod and through small grommets or slits in the fabric of the curtain. It’s best to opt for a model that features grommets, since these are less likely to tear over time; just make sure the grommets are made from a rust-resistant metal. Another option is to choose a model with large grommets that slide directly over the rod themselves. These don’t require any kind of additional hooks, and some people feel they have a slightly more elegant look.

Magnets/weights

A common problem with shower curtains, especially ones made from a lightweight material, is billowing up from the bottom. To prevent that, many manufacturers put small magnets in the bottom hem of their curtains that help to hold it in place.

In lieu of magnets, which don’t work on non-magnetic surfaces like tile and porcelain, some curtains feature small weights in the bottom hem. These serve the same purpose and help to prevent billowing while showering.

How much can you expect to spend on a clear shower curtain

Most people can find a quality clear shower curtain that fits their needs for $6-$40. Generally, hookless models are toward the upper end of the price spectrum.

Clear shower curtain FAQ

Should I use a liner with a clear shower curtain?

A. Using a liner with a clear shower curtain isn’t recommended because it interferes with its aesthetic. Essentially, all clear shower curtains are made from a waterproof material, which means that a liner isn’t necessary.

Do clear shower curtains come with hanging hardware?

A. While the majority of clear shower curtains come with the requisite hardware for hanging, there are some that don’t. Whether or not a particular curtain comes with the hardware is usually specified somewhere in the product listing.

What’s the best clear shower curtain to buy?

Top clear shower curtain

Goodears 3D Crystal Hookless Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This shower curtain is made from a low-VOC PEVA material and offers a more elegant design than your average clear option.

What you’ll love: It features an attractive 3D cube pattern, and the hookless design gives it a stylish drape similar to that of a window curtain. It can easily be wiped clean.

What you should consider: It lacks magnets or weights at the bottom to prevent billowing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top clear shower curtain for the money

Ga-Geetopia Thin 3D EVA Shower Curtain

What you need to know: Despite boasting a stylish design and magnet-weighted hem, this shower curtain comes at an affordable price that anyone can appreciate.

What you’ll love: The heavy-duty, rust-resistant grommets in the upper hem help ensure longevity, and the strong magnets in the bottom are very effective at holding it in place.

What you should consider: It doesn’t come with hanging hooks, so you’ll need to buy them separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LiBa PEVA 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain

What you need to know: A basic but well-made option, the LiBa 8G shower curtain gets the job done at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: It comes in two widths and two lengths, so there’s an option that perfectly fits both stalls and tub showers. It’s treated to resist soap scum, which means you may not have to clean it as often as other curtains.

What you should consider: The magnets in the hem aren’t very strong.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

