BEST FATHER’S DAY GIFTS FOR NEW DADS

NEW DADS WILL TREASURE THESE 10 FATHER’S DAY GIFTS

While Father’s Day is an occasion that quickly comes and goes each year for most people, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime milestone new dads will never forget. With a chaotic new schedule, diaper changes and sleepless nights, fatherhood may be his most challenging position ever. As such, new dads deserve to be celebrated and showered with gifts and love. Even though most dads don’t want others fussing over them, there are plenty of ways to show your appreciation on June 18th.

TYPES OF FATHER’S DAY GIFTS

Outdoorsy : Be it camping, golfing or hunting, outdoorsy dads appreciate anything celebrating their favorite hobby. Consider a cooler, camping chair or hunting equipment to help them comfortably spend time in nature.

: Be it camping, golfing or hunting, outdoorsy dads appreciate anything celebrating their favorite hobby. Consider a cooler, camping chair or hunting equipment to help them comfortably spend time in nature. Sentimental : Some new dads may feel sentimental while embracing this new purpose for their life. Homemade gifts are often more personal than store-bought items. However, you can also think about a digital picture frame for his office or a personalized watch.

: Some new dads may feel sentimental while embracing this new purpose for their life. Homemade gifts are often more personal than store-bought items. However, you can also think about a digital picture frame for his office or a personalized watch. Foodie : Wine subscriptions, espresso machines, home beer brewing kits and hot sauce kits are just a few ways to surprise the new dad in your life with a practical Father’s Day gift. If they love spending time outside, you can also consider a new gas griddle, smoker or barbecue tools.

: Wine subscriptions, espresso machines, home beer brewing kits and hot sauce kits are just a few ways to surprise the new dad in your life with a practical Father’s Day gift. If they love spending time outside, you can also consider a new gas griddle, smoker or barbecue tools. Fitness : If the dad in your life enjoys running, working out at the gym or playing basketball with his buddies, a gift related to fitness is a home run. Think about a fitness tracker, percussive massager or new shoes.

: If the dad in your life enjoys running, working out at the gym or playing basketball with his buddies, a gift related to fitness is a home run. Think about a fitness tracker, percussive massager or new shoes. Tech-savvy : In this technologically advanced world, getting your hands on the latest technology isn’t difficult. Just be sure to tailor the gift to the new dad’s hobbies. For instance, does he like video games and high-end audio or security and smart home gadgets?

: In this technologically advanced world, getting your hands on the latest technology isn’t difficult. Just be sure to tailor the gift to the new dad’s hobbies. For instance, does he like video games and high-end audio or security and smart home gadgets? Home improvement: Dads who spend ample time in the garage or fixing every creaky door might appreciate a home improvement gift, including new power tools or a way to organize supplies.

BEST FATHER’S DAY GIFTS FOR NEW DADS

Blackstone 36-Inch Cooking Station Gas Griddle

Restaurant-style cooking is achievable at home with this sizable Blackstone griddle. It’s capable of frying up eggs to order for breakfast, burgers at the summer picnic or at-home hibachi. With four independent adjustable heat zones, dads can cook several types of foods at different temperatures simultaneously.

Sold by Amazon

GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker Portable Folding Chair

Cheering from the sidelines, camping in the woods and tailgating in the parking lot just got an upgrade, thanks to this comfortable rocking chair. The sturdy powder-coated steel frame supports up to 250 pounds, and it effortlessly folds flat for convenient storage and transport.

Sold by Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music GPS Running Smartwatch

For dads into fitness or running, this smartwatch is a must-have piece of equipment. Not only does it offer GPS to track routes, but it evaluates your workouts to determine if you’re over- or under-working. This smartwatch also syncs with music streaming services, so you’re never without tunes.

Sold by Amazon

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

From coffee aficionados to caffeine addicts who can’t start their day without a cup of java, this espresso machine is a thoughtful gift. The Breville machine allows you to control the quality of your beverage and ensure cafe-style results. It’ll save money by eliminating daily trips to the local coffee shop.

Sold by Amazon

Callaway 300 Pro Slope Laser Golf Rangefinder

Help the dad in your life improve his golf skills with this accurate rangefinder. Pulse technology lets you know when it’s locked onto the pin after calculating the angle of the incline or decline and the slope-adjusted distance. It features a range from 5 to 1,000 yards with plus or minus 1-yard accuracy.

Sold by Amazon

Vizio M-Series 5.1 Soundbar

While it offers immersive and cinematic 3D surround sound that fills the room, this soundbar’s low-profile modern design seamlessly blends into any environment, so you’ll feel it before you see it. It’s compatible with most smart voice assistants and features Bluetooth to easily stream music.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Smart Plug

Add voice control to any outlet with these smart plugs using Alexa. From turning off the lights to starting the coffee maker, smart plugs can help dads with their to-do lists and simplify their day-to-day life. The space-saving design also keeps the second outlet free for another smart plug or anything else.

Sold by Amazon

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Tool Kit

Completing projects around the house has never been easier than with this power tool combo kit. It includes a 20-volt cordless drill and impact driver, two batteries that allow you to use both tools simultaneously, a charger and a convenient carrying bag. They’re both compact and lightweight to fit into tight spaces.

Sold by Amazon

Mr. Beer Complete Beer Making Starter Kit

This beer kit is designed for beginners and comes with everything needed to get started, including step-by-step instructions, simple ingredients and intuitive brewing equipment. It only takes 30 minutes to make your first batch of beer, and it will be ready to drink in three to four weeks.

Sold by Amazon

Harry’s Razors For Men Shaving Kit

A smooth shave is completely attainable using this convenient shaving kit. It comes with the brand’s Truman razor handle, three German-engineered razor blades, a travel cover and a bottle of shave foam. The razors feature five blades, a flex hinge, a lubricating strip and a precision trimmer for the closest shave ever.

Sold by Amazon

WORTH CHECKING OUT

Reach deep into the tissue with the Theragun Elite for muscle relaxation, pain relief and quicker muscle recovery.

Whether your dad is a gamer or enjoys relaxing with a controller in his hands, the Xbox Series X offers power, faster load times and a variety of games.

The Igloo BMX 52-Quart Cooler holds up to 83 12-ounce cans simultaneously and retains ice for up to five days to keep drinks or food cool.

From the backyard to a work picnic, Kan Jam Disc Toss Game is effortless to set up, simple to learn and disassembles for convenient transport and storage.

Give dads and the entire family peace of mind and safety with the Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit, which is painless to install.



