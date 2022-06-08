NEW YORK, (WETM) — The Dyrt, an online camping app claiming to have the most active online camping community, provided a top 10 of the best locations to camp in the Mid-Atlantic, four of those locations are in New York.

The Dyrt’s rankings are based on reviews and ratings from its vast community of campers. The places on the list represent some of the most unique, rustic, luxurious, and sought-after camping destinations in the Mid-Atlantic.

The rankings for the New York locations go as follows:

At number 10, Branches of Niagara Campground, nestled in between Niagara Falls and Buffalo.

At number four, North-South Lake Campground, in Haines Falls New York.

At number three, Watkins Glen State Park. The gem of the Finger Lakes has been a hot spot for tourists and locals alike for decades with its 19 waterfalls, campgrounds, and beautiful scenery.

Coming in at number one is Letchworth State Part in Castile N.Y. Considered the “Grand Canyon of the East,” Letchworth State Park wows guests with cascading waterfalls, 66 miles of hiking trails, river paddling, and more.

The remainder of the list can be found on their website where it goes into detail about the other locations on the list.

“For almost a decade we’ve been making it easier and easier for campers to find the information they need to make the most of their outdoor experiences,” said Kevin Long, The Dyrt CEO. “Our Community has contributed and shared over 4 million reviews, photos, and tips for fellow campers to use when planning their trips. Using this data we created the 2022 Best Places to Camp: Top 100 in the Mid-Atlantic list,” he said.