ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer is back with a new awesome catch.

On the newest edition of 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer, Cody Chapman made our most unique catch to date. Cody caught a Koi Carp on the Susquehanna River, back in November. Congrats to Cody on reeling in this beautiful fish!

If you have a fish you’d like to submit, please email us at sports@wetmtv.com and we’ll showcase it on-air and online. Please included fish type, size and where it was caught. Good luck this summer!