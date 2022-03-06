Best electrolyte tablets

Electrolyte tablets are a great way to rehydrate after any kind of strenuous activity.

Which electrolyte tablet is best?

Good hydration is truly the key to a healthy body. When we are poorly hydrated, our bodies can suffer side-effects ranging from headaches to serious fatigue. Thankfully, researchers have created electrolyte supplements that are easy to take, boost hydration and help keep us healthy. Available in capsules, dissolving tablets and powder forms, everyone is sure to find an electrolyte option that benefits their lifestyle.

If you are looking for a great-tasting electrolyte tablet that’s easy to take, our top choice is the Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier.

What to know before you buy electrolyte tablets

Tablets or powders?

Before you buy electrolyte tablets, be sure to consider which form of electrolyte supplement that’s best for your lifestyle. Some electrolyte tablets come in capsule form that can be taken like a pill, while others are powders. The powder can be dissolved in bottled or tap water, making it perfect for use at home or while traveling.

If you are planning on incorporating electrolyte tablets into your daily diet then a tablet that dissolves into water may be a good option. They can even be used with hydration packs. However, if you are planning on using your electrolyte tablets while hiking or training, then capsules may be your most convenient choice.

Ingredients

While most electrolyte tablets are low in sugar and calories, flavored options tend to have a higher amount. Be sure to check the manufacturer’s label on any electrolyte product if you are avoiding added sugars or calories and to help ensure you are purchasing tablets that best fit your personal diet and lifestyle. If added sugars are something that you want to avoid, then an electrolyte tablet or capsule may be the best option for you.

Flavors

Thanks to their great taste, flavored electrolyte tablets and powders are extremely popular. With a variety of flavor options, from strawberry-kiwi to most any type of citrus, you are sure to find a flavor that you will love.

What to look for in quality electrolyte tablets

Additional benefits

When checking the ingredients of your electrolyte tablets, be sure they contain hydration minerals. A high-quality electrolyte tablet contains sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium, which help the cells in the body maintain optimal water levels.

Along with these minerals, some tablets also include added nutrients, such as zinc, antioxidants and vitamin C, which are great for your immune system and overall health.

Serving sizes

Electrolyte tablets come in a variety of serving sizes. Some options recommend taking three or more tablets a day, while others recommend taking them once daily. This is usually due to the amount of ingredients contained in each tablet. If you tend to sweat a lot, then a tablet that can be taken multiple times a day may be best, while a once-daily option may be the best option for people who do not perspire as much. For the best experience, be sure to choose a tablet that best fits your lifestyle

How much you can expect to spend on electrolyte tablets

You can expect to spend anywhere from $10-$30 on a pack of electrolyte tablets. The dollar-amount depends on the brand name, ingredient additions and number of tablets per pack.

Electrolyte tablets FAQ

Do I need to take electrolyte tablets?

A. Packed with sodium, magnesium, potassium and calcium, electrolyte tablets are a great option for staying hydrated and energized throughout your day. Although typically marketed to athletes, electrolyte tablets are great for most anyone who wants to stay hydrated and healthy.

Is it OK to take electrolyte tablets every day?

A. Taking an electrolyte tablet daily is generally a safe and effective way to stay hydrated. However, as serving sizes for different brands vary, it is suggested that you consume no more than four tablets in a day.

What are the best electrolyte tablets to buy?

Top electrolyte tablets

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier

What you need to know: This best-selling electrolyte powder contains the essential nutrients you need for easy hydration on the go.

What you’ll love: This electrolyte offers three times more hydration than water alone. Packed in convenient single-serve packs, this electrolyte mix makes rehydration simple and easy. Available in a variety of flavor options, anyone is sure to find a flavor they love. It can be taken multiple times a day, ensuring plenty of flexibility when it comes to serving size.

What you should consider: This mix must be dissolved in water.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electrolyte tablets for the money

Nuun Sport Electrolyte Drink Tablets

What you need to know: These electrolyte tablets are a convenient and affordable option for anyone looking for hydration on the go.

What you’ll love: Thanks to the low-calorie formulation, these tablets provide high-quality hydration without added sugars. These tablets dissolve easily and are available in a variety of flavors. The slim packaging makes hydration convenient and enjoyable. Nuun Sport offers several versions of this product that have additional nutrients and/or energy boosters.

What you should consider: Users advise checking the ingredients for dextrose if on a fasting diet.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Key Nutrients: Electrolyte Salt Tablets

What you need to know: This electrolyte capsule can be swallowed without water, making them a perfect option for outdoor activities where water may be scarce.

What you’ll love: With a formula that includes all the essential nutrients for hydration without any added sugars or calories, these tablets are great for people on a restricted diet. Two tablets provide enough electrolytes to last you throughout the day.

What you should consider: These tablets come packaged in a bulky container that is not ideal for travel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

