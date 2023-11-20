BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Get affordable high-end cookware for Caraway this week

Thanksgiving makes us reevaluate our cookware, and right now Caraway is offering 20% off for the holiday so you can get a set that will last.

Caraway Cookware is one of the go-to brands for nontoxic ceramic-coated cookware. On top of their safe design, most Caraway sets have a stylish aesthetic. The popular brand has slashed prices on its cookware sets and prep kits during everyone’s favorite week of big sales.

Caraway cookware benefits

Nontoxic ceramic coating: Studies by the National Institutes of Health have linked certain nonstick coatings, such as those made with perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), to cancer. Caraway says its cookware is free of PFOA and other toxic chemicals.

Although the pans have an aluminum core, they are made with a stainless steel bottom for even heat distribution. Nonstick cooking surface: One of the biggest benefits of using Caraway pans is their nonstick cooking surface. The ceramic surface keeps food from sticking, making the pans easier to clean.

One of the biggest benefits of using Caraway pans is their nonstick cooking surface. The ceramic surface keeps food from sticking, making the pans easier to clean. Aesthetic appeal: If you’re using the season of sales to improve your kitchen’s aesthetic appeal, it’s worth ditching your old pans in favor of new ones. Caraway’s modern designs come in understated colors that look great in nearly any kitchen.

Caraway early Black Friday deals

Caraway Ceramic Cookware Set

35% off

This is one of the brand’s best-selling sets, and with good reason. It includes a frying pan, saucepan, saute pan and Dutch oven. You can choose from 12 colors, including cream, blush and navy. What makes Caraway’s cookware set stand out is that the color stretches from the handle to the pan, giving it an understated but stylish modern look.

Caraway Prep and Boards Set

41% off

This set is as elegant as it is functional. The cutting boards feature rounded edges for a contemporary look and are made from durable birch wood. The knife and utensil organizers have a magnetic, modular design, letting you organize them however you want.

Caraway Squareware Set

41% off

If you’re looking for a cookware set that offers plenty of space for your recipes, it’s worth checking out the Squareware Set. This set includes a square griddle pan, square grill pan, double-burner griddle, a roasting pan, and an organizer for all your new cookware. Like other Caraway sets, it’s available in a range of fun colors, such as navy, sage and terracotta.

Caraway Bakeware Set

35% off

This 11-piece bakeware set may be one of the best bangs for your buck during Caraway’s early Black Friday sale. It comes with everything you need for baking cakes, muffins, bread and nearly anything else you’d want to make. And, of course, you’ll get a sleek storage rack to keep them from cluttering your cabinets.

Caraway Ready, Set, Prep Bundle

40% off

This massive bundle is the perfect choice for those looking to re-do their entire collection of prep and storage solutions. You get everything included in Caraway’s Prep Set, Cutting Board Set and Food Storage Set. This bundle also comes with the exclusive storage containers from each of the three sets.

