BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Find the best deals on appliances

The Prime Big Deal Days sale is finally here, and this fall’s biggest online sales event is offering savings on kitchen appliances, cleaning gadgets, furniture and more.

Not sure where to start? We at BestReviews have you covered with up-to-date discounts on kitchen and home items. We evaluated some of the featured products in our Testing Lab, and those insights are also shared here.

The following deals were updated on Oct. 11, 2023, at 1 p.m. PT.

Shop this article: Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast-Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet, Nutribullet Personal Blender and Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

srcset="https://a.slack-edge.com/production-standard-emoji-assets/14.0/google-medium/26a1@2x.png?w=160 160w, https://a.slack-edge.com/production-standard-emoji-assets/14.0/google-medium/26a1@2x.png?w=256 256w, https://a.slack-edge.com/production-standard-emoji-assets/14.0/google-medium/26a1@2x.png?w=320 320w, https://a.slack-edge.com/production-standard-emoji-assets/14.0/google-medium/26a1@2x.png?w=640 640w, https://a.slack-edge.com/production-standard-emoji-assets/14.0/google-medium/26a1@2x.png?w=876 876w" sizes="(max-width: 899px) 100vw, 876px" Lightning deal: Astercook 15-Piece Knife Set 38% OFF

Featured deals

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer 31% OFF

You can get the crispy texture of fried chicken, french fries, mozzarella sticks and more — yet still eat healthy — with an air fryer. This 4-quart Ninja model lets you crisp, roast, reheat and dehydrate a variety of foods. The nonstick frying basket, crisper plate and multi-layer rack are all dishwasher-safe.

Cookware

High-quality cookware will last for years, giving you the best possible results when preparing meals. We found great deals on pots, pans and skillets from reliable brands.

Knife sets

Knife sets offer excellent value and convenience since you don’t have to purchase the knives individually. Some knife sets even come with storage blocks that look attractive on the kitchen counter while keeping your knives organized and easily accessible.

Kitchen appliances and gadgets

Whether you’re looking to replace your existing appliances with newer, better models or want gadgets that make cooking and meal prep easier, there are plenty of discounted options on the market.

Tumblers and water bottles

Staying hydrated at home or on the go is easy with a tumbler or water bottle. We discovered impressive savings, from insulated tumblers that keep drinks cold for hours to attractive lidded drinking glasses.

Everyday essentials

The fall sale is the perfect time to stock up on home essentials, including toilet paper, toothpaste, paper towels, batteries, light bulbs and more.

Bathroom

Towels, bath mats, shower curtains, bathtub trays and more — we found savings on a variety of must-haves and useful accessories for the bathroom.

Cleaning

Top-of-the-line cleaning products such as robot vacuums and steam mops can be pricey, which is why these popular picks are worth shopping for at a discount.

Organization

Keeping the home neat, organized and free of clutter is a priority for many. These handy products — from refrigerator bins to closet organizers — are sure to bring order to your home.

Home appliances and tech

Home appliances and tech, including fans, air purifiers, video doorbells and smart thermostats, are top sellers. These highly rated products are worth buying, especially at these discounted prices.

Mattresses

If you’re shopping for an air mattress to take camping or host overnight guests or want a newer, comfier mattress for your bed, we have you covered with these top deals.

Furniture

Amazon offers tons of stylish furniture in numerous styles, including modern, midcentury modern, contemporary, glam, rustic and farmhouse pieces. Whichever decor styles are featured in your home, you’ll find something from this attractive collection.

Home decor

We researched the best discounts on trendy mirrors, wall sconces, stunning wall art, rugs and more that will add style and charm to your home.

Home accessories

Looking for coffee table trinkets, tasteful wall signs or ornaments to decorate your bookshelves? These top-selling products will suit a variety of decor styles.

Check out October Prime sale deals here and be sure to bookmark this page to shop smart and stay in the loop on the best kitchen and home discounts of the Prime Day sale.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Amy Evans writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.