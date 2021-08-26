Corning-Painted Post fills vacant school board seat

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning-Painted Post School District has appointed Dr. Ashley Johnson-Long to the Board of Education to fill the vacant seat.

Johnson-Long said “I will work to promote inclusion and holistic learning in the classroom, curriculum and programs as one critical aspect of a well-rounded, quality education. I have a passion for increasing exposure and diverse representation in STEM fields, so this is a particular area of interest to bring additional programming into the district.”

She has lived in the district for nine years and is the Die Technology Manager in the Corning Incorporated Environmental Technologies Division.

“Dr. Johnson-Long has years of experience in leading diverse, cross-functional teams and that will be a great asset to Board decision-making,” said Board President Dr. Dale Wexell. “The community will be well-served by her advocacy for increasing exposure to high-quality learning opportunities for all students and creating well-rounded citizens ready to contribute positively to the local and broader global community.”

The vacancy came after former board member Victoria Zingler resigned on July 1, 2021. The BOE reached out to the community asking for letters of interest in the Board seat, which runs through June 30, 2022.

Dr. Wexell said, “The Board was overwhelmed by the generous response of so many community members to the service of public education.” In making the appointment of Dr. Johnson-Long at Wednesday’s meeting, Dr. Wexell said, “The Board was moved by her strong desire, in her own words, ‘To serve the community in a capacity to ensure families and the district have the resources and support to provide a quality education no matter the school or neighborhood.’”