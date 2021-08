Southern Tier school districts start dates

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) – As summer vacation comes to a close, kids and parents are getting ready to return to school. And with some schools starting the new year in the middle of the week, it’s important to be ready to go back.

Below is a list of the start dates of Southern Tier school districts:

Addison – September 8

Arkport – September 7

Avoca – September 8

Bath – September 7

Bradford – September 7

Canisteo Greenwood – September 7

Corning Painted Post – September 7 grades 6 & 9 All others September 8

Campbell Savona – September 7

Elmira – September 7

Elmira Heights – September 7

Hammondsport – September 7

Hornell – September 7

Horseheads – September 8

Jasper Troupsburgh – September 8

Odessa Montour – September 10

Prattsburgh – September 7

Spencer Van Etten – September 8

Tioga – September 7

Watkins Glen – September 8

Waverly – September 9

Wayland Cohocton – September 9

Follow 18 News for more back-to-school coverage and updates.