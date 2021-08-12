Best Samsung phone cases

For cases that do not come with added screen protection, buying a tempered screen protective glass can help increase the phone’s longevity.

Which Samsung phone cases are best?

When buying a smartphone, keeping it protected from damage is one of the biggest priorities. The best way to protect a smartphone is with a phone case. For Samsung smartphones, several hundreds of different phone cases are available for purchase, each with different designs and purposes. As a result, knowing which case to buy for any Samsung smartphone can be difficult. However, for users who know exactly what they are looking for and the situations in which the phone will be used, finding the right phone case can be a much easier decision.

What to consider before buying Samsung phone cases

Protection quality and durability

Obviously, the main concern with any phone case is how well it actually protects the phone. Many cases have shock absorption properties and attachments that offer screen protection as well. Additionally, some phone cases offer full water, sweat and dust resistance for additional protection as well. However, the more phone protection a case offers, the more likely it is to cost more money.

Style and design

Easily the most subjective part of buying a phone case is the design and style of the case. Some phone cases have elaborate designs and materials, while others come in simple colors and nothing else. Finding the right one is mostly based on personal taste.

Features

There are dozens of different types of phone cases. Some have flip fronts, while others have wallets attached to the back. Other phone cases can charge the phone while it is in use and some provide kickstands for watching videos. All of these different types of cases allow for different uses and can come in handy depending on the situation.

Material

A large deciding factor for many users is the type of materials used on the phone case. The most basic phone cases are usually made of silicone or plastic and offer basic protection but not much else. Nicer phone cases have rubber and reinforced plastic for stronger protection and grip. More unique phone cases are made of metal, leather or wood for specific styles and designs while still providing protective qualities.

Weight

Another major factor for a phone case is weight. Lighter phone cases can weigh well under an ounce, while heavier ones can weigh multiple ounces. Heavier cases often provide significantly more protection but can be much more inconvenient to have in a pocket all day long.

The best Samsung phone cases

Best of the best Samsung phone case

OtterBox DEFENDER SERIES SCREENLESS EDITION Case for Galaxy S21 5G

What you need to know: This is one of the best phone cases on the market for pure protection and durability to ensure that the phone does not get damaged even after a hard impact.

What you’ll love: It comes with a belt clip that doubles as a kickstand for watching videos. The case is also compatible for wireless charging without needing to be removed.

What you should consider: At over 6 ounces, the case is extremely heavy and bulky to maintain such solid protection. This weight and thickness can be inconvenient for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck Samsung phone case

Spigen Ultra Hybrid S Designed for Galaxy S21 Ultra Case

What you need to know: Clear, lightweight case that offers solid shock absorption and an outer grip for users prone to dropping their phones.

What you’ll love: The phone case comes with a built-in kickstand for watching videos. The phone case is compatible for wireless charging as well, making it very convenient to use.

What you should consider: The case lacks the durability of other cases, with some users reporting cracks or chipping on the outer shell, or falling off the kickstand after a few months of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mentions

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G S-View Flip Cover

What you need to know: Official phone case from Samsung that comes in a lightweight and stylish material and a flip cover for added screen protection from scratches.

What you’ll love: The case allows for answering phone calls, controlling music, reading notifications and checking the battery without having to open up the flip cover.

What you should consider: Some users report that the flip cover will not stay closed after a few months of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Speck Products Presidio2 Grip Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Case

What you need to know: A thin, lightweight phone case that provides great shock protection from drops up to 13 feet without damaging the phone.

What you’ll love: The sides of the phone case come with ridged grips that help keep users from dropping the phone when holding it in their hand.

What you should consider: Some users report that the grip is not as solid as the prior models that used rubber for easier handling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Zuslab Wallet Case Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

What you need to know: A solid phone case that comes with a built-in card holder for easy storage and protection.

What you’ll love: It comes with a glass screen protector as well to provide full resistance to all kinds of impacts without damage.

What you should consider: The card holder only holds two cards comfortably, which may not be enough for most users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

NEWDERY Galaxy S21 Battery Case

What you need to know: A durable phone case that offers basic protection alongside a rechargeable battery case that can add up to 80% of a full chargeback to the phone.

What you’ll love: It connects easily to wireless charging and has an LED light indicator showing how much battery life is left in the case.

What you should consider: Some users report that the case will stop charging the phone sometimes when the phone is in use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

