We asked our tech expert about the iPhone 14

Apple continues improving its fan-favorite formula with each new device they release. The latest iPhone has a range of new features and four versions from which you can choose. Still, is it worth upgrading if you already have the iPhone 13? To learn more about the device and its features, we sat down with our tech expert, Jaime Vazquez.

Everything you need to know about the iPhone 14

What makes the iPhone 14 stand out?

Apple’s latest iPhone has better cameras than its predecessors. This Pro version’s main sensor has more pixels and a faster aperture, meaning it can capture higher-resolution images than the iPhone 13. Additionally, the front camera is designed to take better low-light photos and has an autofocus feature. Apple also introduced a new video action mode to enhance stabilization when you’re in motion.

According to Vazquez, “the iPhone 14 is more ‘evolution than revolution,’ which I’m 100% OK with in this case. The crash detection feature is something I think everyone should consider in terms of early adoption, as it allows you to send an SOS if you can’t reach 911.” The crash detection feature can determine when you’ve been in a severe car crash; it displays and reads a notification that lets you make an emergency call and calls automatically if you don’t respond in 20 seconds. The SOS is sent via satellite, so it works even if you don’t have a mobile signal.

Apple also removed its physical SIM card trays for its new release. Instead, you’ll use an eSIM that’s easier to set up than a traditional SIM. eSIMs also enable you to have up to eight SIM profiles on a single device, meaning you can keep your work and personal numbers separate without buying two phones.

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone is releasing the iPhone 14, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max and 14 Plus. Per Vazquez, “The big difference is the chip inside. Apple’s strategy is to have standard model iPhones use the last-gen pro chip and introduce a new chip in the newest pro models.”

The iPhone 14 Pro also features a dynamic island feature that lets you see system-wide alerts, notifications and operations at the top of your device. This feature makes it easier to interact with your apps and makes use of previously-wasted space. The Pro models also have better cameras; the Pro camera system features a 48-megapixel main camera with a 6 times optical zoom range, whereas the iPhone 14 has a 12-megapixel main camera with a 2 times optical zoom.

Is the iPhone 13 still worth considering?

The iPhone 13 has an emergency SOS feature, although it requires an active mobile signal to work. Its camera is nearly identical to the iPhone 14 but doesn’t have autofocus. Both devices use the A15 Bionic Chip, although the iPhone 14’s chip has a 5-core GPU.

When asked about the iPhone 13, Vazquez said, “The 13 is definitely worth considering, as is the 12. One of the big leaps people should consider is whether a device has 5G. As 5G becomes more widespread, they’re decommissioning LTE towers. Most things I like about the 14 are true on the 13 as well. If you have a 13, it’s worth upgrading to an iPhone 14 Pro. On the other hand, it’s hard to imagine you’ll notice a difference if you switch from the 13 to the 14.”

iPhone 14 FAQ

How much does the iPhone 14 cost?

A. The iPhone 14 costs $799 on the low end, whereas the 14 Pro has a low-end price of $999. The iPhone 14 Plus costs $899 on the low end, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max costs at least $1,099.

What is the maximum storage on an iPhone 14?

A. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus can be purchased with 128 gigabytes, 256GB or 512GB of storage space. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max can be purchased with up to 1 terabyte of storage.

iPhone products our expert recommends

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

This phone features a 12-megapixel main camera with a 6 times optical zoom. The 120-megahertz refresh rate makes for a smooth experience. The internal chip is on par with the iPhone 14, so you can expect it to be just as fast. It has an emergency SOS feature and up to 28 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Sold by Amazon

Apple iPhone 13

This affordable iPhone has a 12-megapixel camera with a 2 times optical zoom range. The 6.1-inch display looks fantastic. It’s available in six colors and with up to 512GB of storage. It’s 5G capable and has an emergency SOS feature.

Sold by Amazon

Ferilinso Screen Protector for iPhone 13 and iPhone 14

This screen protector enhances privacy by obscuring your screen when viewed from the side. It’s made of tempered glass and includes a camera protector. It’s easy to attach, and the camera protector doesn’t obscure your flash.

Sold by Amazon

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Silicone Case With MagSafe

This is designed with magnetic accessories and wireless charging in mind. It’s available in 11 colors. It features a soft, durable exterior.

Sold by Amazon

Anker Quick Charge 3.0 Wall Charger

This wall charger has surge protection and heat protection features. It’s affordable and compact. It’s available in black or white.

Sold by Amazon

Twelve South Forte For iPhone

This stand features a sleek design and MagSafe charging capabilities. You can adjust your phone up to 70 degrees while it’s docked. The MagSafe cable isn’t included, but most were impressed with the build quality.

Sold by Amazon

WWB Store USB To Lightning Cable

This is available in three-foot, six-foot and 10-foot sizes. It can be purchased in gray or silver. It’s compatible with USB-C and USB-A.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.