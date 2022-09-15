What we learned at Nintendo Direct

Nintendo Direct happened on Tuesday, Sept.13. Similar to an Apple Event, this is where the company informs the public what new and remastered products will be released in the near future. This Nintendo Direct was all about Nintendo Switch games. Dozens of releases were covered in the 45-minute event. Most of the news was about products that will be released in 2023. However, some are currently available for preorder and others are already available for purchase. Here’s the breakdown.

Nintendo games currently available for preorder

While these games are not out yet, you can preorder them now.

Tunic (Sept. 27)

This game features a fox that washes up on the shore of a ruined island. The only help the fox has is a manual that’s missing pages. Help the fox find the pages by traveling to interconnected realms and surviving dangerous monsters and traps.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Oct. 20)

Freely roam worlds with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi and more to find coins, unlock secret paths, help the locals and earn rewards to grow stronger. Your goal is to defeat a malevolent entity to save your Spark friends.

Bayonetta 3 (Oct. 28)

In this new game, Bayonetta and her team are fighting to protect the world from invading manmade bio-weapons called Homunculi. It features old and new allies, as well as familiar abilities and new powers that will help you survive this demon-summoning adventure game.

Resident Evil Village Cloud (Oct. 28)

This is the eighth installment in the hugely popular survival horror franchise. It takes place a few years after Biohazard. Ethan and Mia Winters are living peacefully in a new location until tragedy befalls them once again. Resident Evil Biohazard, Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 are also slated for release as cloud versions in the near future.

It Takes Two (Nov. 4)

Cody and May are not the kindest people, and through a bizarre turn of events, the quarrelsome couple has been turned into dolls. To return to their human forms, the two will need to work together to overcome many challenges in this creative two-player platform game.

Sifu (Nov. 8)

Sifu follows the journey of a young Kung Fu student who is hunting down the murderers of his family. He has a unique mastery of Kung Fu, but no allies. Each time he loses a battle, he grows older and weaker. Can he complete his quest before his time runs out?

Romancing SaGa – Minstrel Song – Remastered (Dec. 1)

Originally released nearly two decades ago, this remastered and upgraded version of the classic game features eight heroes on a journey to save the land of Mardias.

Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe (Feb. 24)

Nearly 30 years ago, Kirby’s Adventure was released. To help celebrate the milestone, you can preorder an upgraded version designed for up to four players. Besides Kirby’s familiar battle techniques, you can now use the new Mecha Copy Ability to blast foes from a distance. When you want to take a break from the adventure, there are new and returning sub-games to play.

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line (Feb. 26)

This rhythm action game has 385 carefully selected music tracks that have been chosen from the Final Fantasy series. Two players can compete locally or up to four players can play online. After the game launches, 90 more songs will be available.

New Nintendo games you can buy right now

There are two Nintendo Switch games that were announced at the most recent Nintendo Direct that are already available: Various Daylife and Radiant Silvergun.

Various Daylife

Various Daylife is the all-new RPG adventure that lets you increase character strength and magic through over 100 types of daily tasks. Players use these skills to battle monsters, bad weather and more as they trail blaze their way across the continent of Antoecia.

Radiant Silvergun

While this title mysteriously vanished from the North American store, it was announced on Tuesday as being available for purchase. We’re hoping this is just a temporary glitch, so we’re still including it in this article.

Radiant Silvergun (originally released in 1998) is the classic arcade shooting game where players navigate a ship to take down waves of attacking enemies. Defeat enemies to get bonus points and rack up a high score.

Upcoming Nintendo Switch game releases

Here are some of the games currently planned for release in late 2022 or 2023.

Fire Emblem Engage

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star

Oddballers

Front Mission 1st: Remake

Front Mission 2: Remake

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Octopath Traveler II

Fae Farm

Rune Factory 3 Special

Factorio

Ib

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End + the Secret Key

Pilotwings 64

Mario Party

Mario Party 2

Mario Party 3

Pokemon Stadium

Pokemon Stadium 2

1080º Snowboarding

Excitebike 64

Golden Eye

Just Dance 2023 Edition

Harvestella

Life Is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection

Lego Bricktales

Disney Speedstorm

Fall Guys Season 2

Cris Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Endless Dungeon

Master Detectives Archives: Rain Code

Tales of Symphonia Remastered

​​Pikmin 4

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo Switch consoles

Nintendo Switch

This is the standard Nintendo Switch. It offers up to nine hours of battery life (depending on software usage conditions) and has a 6.2-inch screen. You can connect up to eight consoles for local multiplayer gaming. Sold by Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite

If all you’re interested in is handheld gaming, the Nintendo Switch Lite is the way to go. It’s compatible with any Nintendo Switch game that can be played in handheld mode.

Sold by Amazon

Nintendo Switch OLED

The OLED model of the Nintendo Switch gives you highly desirable features, such as a 7-inch OLED screen, a wired LAN port, 64GB of internal storage and enhanced speakers. It also has a built-in stand so you can adjust the console to your comfort in tabletop mode. Sold by Amazon

