Best remastered titles for retro gamers

The physical edition of Metroid Prime: Remastered releases on Feb. 22, leaving many feeling nostalgic. Luckily, there are many remastered titles you can play now. Nintendo Switch is known for its massive library of remasters, remakes and reboots. However, there are some remastered games worth checking out on the PS4 as well.

What you should know about Metroid Prime: Remastered

Metroid Prime: Remastered was recently surprise-launched on the Nintendo Switch Store, and physical copies will be available soon. The game follows Samus Aran as she investigates a space pirate research center in her high-tech power suit. The game features motion controls, and the lighting, HUD effects, character models and animations were updated to modernize its look and feel.

It seems Nintendo listened to its fans, as many expressed their discontent with the $60 price tag for the last Metroid Nintendo Switch game, Metroid Dread. The latest Metroid title is available for $40. Still, this doesn’t mean the game is without controversy. Some of the original game’s developers have criticized the remastered title for failing to include them in the credits.

Considerations when buying a remastered video game

Remaster vs. remake vs. reboot

Remaster: These are generally updated versions of games with enhanced graphics, audio and character models. They often include various bug fixes while preserving the original game’s experience.

These are generally updated versions of games with enhanced graphics, audio and character models. They often include various bug fixes while preserving the original game’s experience. Remake: These are similar to remasters, but typically include new gameplay systems and content. In most cases, remakes are built from the ground up.

These are similar to remasters, but typically include new gameplay systems and content. In most cases, remakes are built from the ground up. Reboot: These are entirely new versions of older gaming franchises. These can feel like completely different games compared to the source material.

Enhancements and new features

Some remasters include new gameplay modes, such as online multiplayer. Many have soundtracks that let you listen to your favorite songs from the game. New features aren’t necessary if the original game felt perfect to you. Still, if a new character or level sounds fun, a remaster could be worth checking out, even if you own the original.

Original gameplay

Remasters are similar to the original game, meaning you’re unlikely to enjoy the remake if you weren’t impressed with the original title’s story or mechanics. However, if you were a fan of the original game, a remaster can be a refreshing experience, thanks to its updated graphics and bug fixes.

Developer

In most cases, a remaster’s development team differs from the original. Still, sometimes the game’s original developers lend a hand. Consider researching the new game’s developers to see if they’re known for producing quality games or remasters.

Platform

Consider whether the game will benefit from the new console’s mechanics. Nintendo Switch remasters often incorporate touch-screen or motion controls. Some games benefit from the new control options, whereas others feel forced. For example, in Okami, you play as a wolf goddess who uses a paintbrush to fight and solve puzzles. Touch and motion controls are an excellent way to emulate a real brush, and the Okami remaster was considered by many to be a refreshing take on the original game.

Retro gaming consoles

There are numerous updated versions of retro gaming consoles, such as the Sony PlayStation Classic. Often, these consoles are pre-loaded with various popular titles and can be an excellent value for nostalgic gamers.

When buying a retro console, it’s best to purchase those produced by reputable manufacturers. There are plenty of cheap lookalikes loaded with faulty emulators, but these typically feel clunky and unsatisfying. Often, these knockoffs aren’t officially licensed and were made without the intellectual property owner’s consent.

Best remastered games

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

This includes three classic Mario titles; Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy. You can purchase the cartridge or a digital download code. Super Mario 64 has an HD look without sacrificing the blocky textures of the original game.

Okami HD

Fans praise this game for its beautiful art style that still looks great today. You can use the Nintendo Switch’s touch screen to control Amaterasu’s paintbrush.

Final Fantasy VII: Remake

This remake of the popular JRPG earned praise from fans and critics. It’s longer and more detailed than the original. The visuals were completely remastered, and many of the quests were updated.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition

This includes Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. It’s affordable compared to other video game trilogy collections. The gaming mechanics are modernized without ruining the gameplay.

Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

This remake remains faithful to the 1993 Game Boy game, although the visuals and gameplay were modernized. Many said they loved the vibrant art style. The new Chamber Dungeon mode lets you arrange and play through your own dungeons.

Doom

This soft reboot of the Doom franchise feels like an updated version of the classic game. It features a multiplayer mode and a level editor. It’s available on the PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!

This remake of Pokemon Yellow is fun for children or adults. You can play with and receive gifts from your partner pokemon. Wild pokemon can be seen in the game’s overworld.

Worth checking out

