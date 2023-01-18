(WETM) – With 2023 in new swing, a lot of people may be focusing on improving their health. According to the Cleveland Clinic, paying attention to your gut is important to stay health.

“Gut health is important because it harnesses 80% of our immune boosting cells,” said Julia Zumpano, registered dietician for Cleveland Clinic. “So most of our immune system is in our gut. Our gut is responsible for digesting food, and gut health can also affect our brain health and mental health.”

So, how do you know if you have poor gut health? Zumpano said some signs are heart burn, gas, bloating, and constipation. The process to change your gut health takes time and requires a change in diet.

She recommends slowly eliminating junk food that can cause inflammation and instead eat more fruits and vegetables.

“Fermented foods are also very helpful, so like kimchi, kombucha, apple cider vinegar, yogurts, those are all good sources,” Zumpano said. “In some cases you could benefit from a supplement, but we really want to try and clean up our diet and provide good foods that are going to support that healthy gut first.”