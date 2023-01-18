Casein protein makes up about 80% of the protein naturally found in cow’s milk.

Which casein protein powders are best?

Casein protein powder is an excellent addition to your diet, whether you’re searching for a supplement that helps you rejuvenate your muscles following a workout or attempting to lose weight. The Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Micellar Casein Protein Powder is a stellar option.

What to know before you buy casein protein powder

Consider the benefits of supplementing with protein powder

Top benefits of supplementing with casein protein powder include supplementing a vegetarian diet, healthy snacking and building muscle. With this powder, you can get the protein you need to both repair and build your muscles.

You can also have a healthy snack alternative or meal supplement that will help you feel more full for longer. And if you’re a vegetarian or don’t eat much meat, this powder can help you get your daily requirement of protein.

Blend it well

One of the issues with protein powders is that they are fairly gritty and hard to incorporate into water and other liquids. That’s why you need to mix and dissolve the protein powder thoroughly so you can enjoy the protein without any of the grit.

Consume casein protein powder at night

If you get hungry at night, you should try drinking a shake with casein protein powder about half an hour to an hour before you go to bed. The protein takes about seven hours to fully digest, so you’ll feel full and satisfied as you fall asleep.

What to look for in a quality casein protein powder

Flavor

The flavor is one of the top criteria to consider when looking for a powder. You won’t want to drink the protein shake if it doesn’t taste good to you.

If you want to mix it with water or milk, look for a flavored protein powder. The most popular flavors are vanilla and chocolate. Often, there are also other tasty options, including butter pecan, strawberry, cookies and cream, and mocha.

Carbohydrates, calories and protein

Most of these powders don’t contain many carbohydrates. Some protein powders have up to 6 grams of carbohydrates in a serving, while others have even fewer. There are typically about 110 to 140 calories and 25 grams of protein in one scoop or serving of powder.

Casein protein powder treats

You can add the chocolate-flavored powder to your favorite baked goods. You can try making a casein powder mug cake in your microwave or adding the protein powder to brownie batter.

How much you can expect to spend on a casein protein powder

Casein protein powder ranges in price from about 50 cents to $1.50 per ounce, or about $15-$215 for a container. Most powders you find in containers on store shelves go for about $20-$90.

Casein protein powder FAQ

What is the difference between micellar casein and other casein protein powders?

A. The difference comes down to how you extract the casein from the milk. Micellar casein is extracted through filtration. You can extract other kinds of casein with acid or heat.

Manufacturers of micellar casein protein powder praise it as superior to other types, since the protein degrades less during filtration and enables the casein to maintain more nutritional integrity.

Can you supplement with casein protein powder if you’re lactose intolerant?

A. You need to know why some people are lactose intolerant to understand the answer to this. Lactose is a milk sugar that is broken down in most people by an enzyme called lactase, but those with lactose intolerance don’t have enough lactase to break it down. This has nothing to do with the milk protein casein, but someone who’s lactose intolerant could also be allergic to milk.

If you are allergic to milk, you shouldn’t use this supplement, because an allergic reaction to casein could lead to mild to severe symptoms, ranging from mild itching to extreme anaphylactic shock. Talk to your doctor first if you have any doubts about the safety of adding it to your diet.

What’s the best casein protein powder to buy?

Top casein protein powder

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Micellar Casein Protein Powder

What you need to know: This popular powder features excellent mixability, several appealing flavors and top-notch ingredients.

What you’ll love: It comes in a diverse array of appealing flavors and delivers about 24 grams of protein for only 120 calories. The casein powder also gives your muscles a steady stream of branched chain amino acids for up to eight hours, encouraging growth and recovery while you sleep.

What you should consider: It includes some additives and sweeteners, which some people don’t like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top casein protein powder for the money

Six Star Casein Protein Powder

What you need to know: This slow-absorbing powder is low-lactose, has a chocolate flavor and is designed to feed your muscles for eight hours.

What you’ll love: It is packed with high doses of BCAAs, glutamine and essential amino acids, and supports an insulinogenic response for improved nutrient delivery.

What you should consider: There are only about 15 servings in a container.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dymatize Elite Casein Protein Powder

What you need to know: This slow-release protein is great for heavy workouts and recovery during extended periods between meals.

What you’ll love: It’s an excellent option for people dedicated to clean eating. It contains 25 grams of protein in delicious flavors such as cinnamon bun and cookie dough. The protein powder slow releases BCAAs and EAAs to support muscle recovery.

What you should consider: Some users feel there is a discrepancy between the servings listed on the container and how much powder is actually inside.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them a lot of time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.