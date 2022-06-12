Which fertility tea is abest?

If you’re looking to boost your fertility, you might be wondering if it’s OK to drink fertility tea. While the jury is still out on the effectiveness of these teas, some users have claimed that they work.

To choose the right fertility tea, it is critical to know if the product contains ingredients that support reproductive health. A top choice that includes fertility-enhancing herbs is Fairhaven Health FertiliTea, which contains chasteberry and red raspberry leaf.

What to know before you buy a fertility tea

How do fertility teas work?

Depending on the ingredients they contain, fertility teas offer a wide range of benefits, from boosting libido to increasing your chance of conception. Some fertility teas may also help relieve premenstrual symptoms. For instance, herbal teas that include red raspberry leaves contain fragarine, which strengthens the muscle in the pelvic area and may reduce menstrual cramping. The uterotonic effect of this leaf tea can also help during pregnancy to strengthen the uterus and improve labor outcome.

Dosage

One of the challenges with herbal remedies like fertility tea is to know how much is needed to give positive results. The reason for this difficulty is usually due to the limited research evaluating the potency of these herbs. However, the therapeutic range of most herbs is between 2 and 4 grams daily, and the standard bag is usually 1 gram, so that means taking two tea bags per day. To get the dosing right, you can also check the dosage instructions on the package.

Ingredients

Most fertility teas combine different ingredients that contain fertility-enhancing compounds. Some of these ingredients include chasteberry, black cohosh, red raspberry leaves, nettle leaf and green tea, which are rich in essential vitamins and minerals. Generally, the fertility tea blends these products depending on their reason for use. For instance, some teas contain ingredients that can be used before conception, while others comprise herbs that are beneficial during pregnancy.

What to look for in a quality fertility tea

Steeping time

Steeping is the act of soaking your tea bag in water to extract the beneficial ingredients. Unlike regular tea that often requires three to five minutes of steeping, fertility teas usually need a minimum of 20 to 30 minutes before straining.

Safety

While most fertility teas are safe, there is limited scientific evidence regarding their safety in pregnancy — although some, such as red raspberry leaves and black cohosh, do have a history of use in pregnancy. Another safety concern might be their interaction with any medication you may be taking. Overall, it’s best to talk to your doctor about fertility tea before you start drinking it.

Flavor

While manufacturers often add some flavor to their fertility tea to make them easier to take, it is also important to avoid those that have been laced with artificial sweeteners. One reason is that artificial sweeteners often contain ingredients that may trigger allergies or cause unwanted side effects.

Storage

Fertility teas contain herbs that can lose their potency if not stored properly. It is important to store your tea in a cool, dark place to allow it to stay fresh for as long as possible.

How much you can expect to spend on a fertility tea

Depending on the herbs it contains, expect to pay $12-$50 for a pack of fertility tea that will make an average of 25-30 cups.

Fertility tea FAQ

Do fertility teas work?

A. While the herbs used to formulate fertility teas have been touted as beneficial for many centuries, most of these claims are anecdotal, with little scientific research to back them up. However, some ingredients in fertility teas, like chasteberry, have been shown to improve fertility and boost conception.

What are the side effects?

A. Fertility teas are generally safe, and if you ever experience any side effects, they are often mild. Teas containing nettle leaf and ashwagandha are usually not recommended if you’re pregnant, while red raspberry leaf and black cohosh are safe and said to be beneficial in pregnancy.

What’s the best fertility tea to buy?

Top fertility tea

Fairhaven Health FertiliTea

What you need to know: This herbal fertility tea comprises a blend of six organic herbs that is designed for women trying to conceive.

What you’ll love: It contains chasteberry, which helps to maintain hormone balance and menstrual cycle regularity. The tea also includes a blend of red raspberry leaf and lady’s mantle to strengthen and tone the uterus. Furthermore, it is pleasant-tasting thanks to the mint flavor and it is free of artificial sweeteners and added sugar.

What you should consider: Some users complained that the tea disrupted the menstrual cycle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fertility tea for the money

Pink Stork Fertility Tea

What you need to know: This peppermint-flavored tea is formulated to support natural fertility and contains fertility-enhancing ingredients including chaste tree berry (vitex), red raspberry leaf and lady’s mantle.

What you’ll love: It can be used for a variety of conditions, whether it’s in the premenstrual stage, postpartum period or menopause. It is gluten-free and doesn’t contain added sugar.

What you should consider: It might alter the regularity of your cycle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Yogi Tea — Woman’s Raspberry Leaf

What you need to know: Made with organic raspberry leaf, this herbal tea supports the female reproductive system and eases menstrual discomfort.

What you’ll love: It doesn’t contain gluten, caffeine and artificial sweeteners, so you don’t have to worry if you’re sensitive or allergic to these substances.

What you should consider: Some users complained about the taste of the tea.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

