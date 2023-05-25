BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details

NETFLIX CRACKDOWN ON PASSWORD SHARING: HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL MISS IF YOU DON’T UPDATE YOUR ACCOUNT

It started as a great plan. You subscribe to Netflix and everyone in your home gets a free account. Now, the kids have grown up, moved away and started their own families. But they (and their kids) are still getting free Netflix. Netflix is cracking down on these users. The option is to have them get their own account or add them to an extended plan for an extra $7.99 per month. Either option enables them to watch all the upcoming movies, specials and series that are premiering on Netflix in June.

MUST-SEE UPCOMING NETFLIX RELEASES

In June, Netflix is treating you to 22 new titles. The list includes thrillers, anime, rom-com, drama, stand-up comedy, documentaries and more. For a quick peek at what’s coming, we’ve placed the spotlight on four deserving releases.

On June 1, you can watch “Lego Ninjago: Dragons Rising.” This series focuses on an unstable union in the legendary realms. A new generation of heroes must find the elemental dragons to save the planet before the forces of evil destroy this new world.

“Never Have I Ever” returns for its 4th season. Image credit: Netflix

According to Netflix, this popular series is “a coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl.” It features Devi (played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as an overachiever with a short fuse that often lands her in uncomfortable situations.

On June 16, Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in “Extraction 2.” This is the sequel to “Extraction.” In this installment (written by Joe Russo), Rake must rescue the family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from prison.

“Black Mirror” returns in June. Image credit: Netflix

For those who love taking a twisted look at society and technology, the groundbreaking “Black Mirror” returns this June. According to Netflix, this 6th season of Charlie Brooker’s dark, satirical anthology series is “the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet.”

FULL LIST OF JUNE NETFLIX RELEASES

June 1: “Lego Ninjago: Dragons Rising” (kids series)

June 1: “A Beautiful Life” (romance)

June 1: “The Days” (drama series)

June 2: “Valeria” Season 3 (rom-com series)

June 5: “Barracuda Queens” (thriller/drama series)

June 7: “Arnold” (documentary series)

June 8: “Never Have I Ever” Season 4 (comedy series)

June 8: “Tour de France: Unchained” (documentary series)

June 9: “This World Can’t Tear Me Down” (animated series)

June 9: “You Do You” (rom-com)

June 9: “Tex Mex Motors” (reality series)

June 9: “The Playing Card Killer” (documentary series)

June 9: “Bloodhounds” (action/thriller series)

June 13: “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact” (stand-up comedy special)

June 14: “Our Planet II” (documentary series)

June 16: “Extraction 2” (action/thriller)

June 16: “Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King” (anime series)

June 23: “Through My Window: Across the Sea” (romance)

June 23: “iNumber Number: Jozi Gold” (action/thriller)

June 28: “Run Rabbit Run” (horror film)

June 30: “Nimona” (kids animated film that is also releasing in select theaters on June 23)

June: “Black Mirror” Season 6 (sci-fi/thriller series)

Image credit: Netflix