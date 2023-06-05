AFTER A CULT CLASSIC AND RECORD-BREAKING SEQUEL, A THIRD FILM WAS INEVITABLE

The witches are back! Again. Thirty years after the release of the original “Hocus Pocus” and only a year after the sequel, Disney is reportedly working on a third film in what has now become a franchise. “Hocus Pocus 3” will again star the original cast of Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as the feared Salem witches.

Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios motion picture production, confirmed in a New York Times interview that it is one of about 50 other movies currently in the making. He didn’t go into detail about its filming schedule or progress.

THE PLOT THICKENS

Details on the third film are hard to come by, but it’s no surprise that Disney is investing more capital in fleshing out the characters and storyline. The sequel was a bit of a gamble for the studio, as the original film from 1993 wasn’t an immediate success. However, over the years, it slowly became a cult classic and especially a favorite around Halloween. And when “Hocus Pocus 2” debuted on the Disney+ streaming service last year, it clocked an astonishing 2.7 billion minutes of viewing.

As for the release date, plot or supporting cast, there are no details on that yet. Even Midler said in an interview last year with EW that “If there was a third one, of course, I’d sign on, but I don’t know how. I can’t imagine what the story would be.”

The first film’s plot revolved around the witches returning to a small town after 300 years and terrorizing the residents. It’s up to a young boy to send the three witches back to where they come from. The sequel continues the fight against evil, as the witches are accidentally brought back again during Halloween, and it’s up to the daughter of the original film’s protagonist to save the day.

Image credit: Disney