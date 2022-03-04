Best boho wall art

The term “boho” comes from the word “bohemian.” Unlike modern art, which is often dark and full of clean lines, boho art is softer and meant to evoke feelings of comfort and tranquillity.

Which boho wall art is best?

From softly curved lines to diffused jewel tones, the aesthetic quality of boho design appeals to many people. Boho wall art often has a serene, free-spirited theme that introduces a feeling of tranquillity to your home. It gives you more flexibility than pieces created in other design styles.

The Dakota Fields Peace and Namaste by Olivia Rose ― Two-Piece Print Set is an excellent choice. The hands featured in these two pieces depict expressions of peace and spiritual well-being. The earthy brown and blush shades will complement nearly any color scheme.

What to know before you buy boho wall art

How boho art is defined

“Diverse” might be the most accurate way to sum up boho art in a single word. Why? This design style incorporates elements from different parts of the world, different ways of life and different philosophies. In this way, boho wall art is multinational and multicultural.

However, there’s more to boho style than diversity. It also evokes a free-spirited vibe that encourages you to be yourself and love who that person is. Boho art is typically soft in appearance, with rounded lines and earthy hues. The color scheme often incorporates greens, browns and deep jewel tones. Metallics, albeit the subtle variety, are also frequently used.

Boho art takes a mix-and-match approach. Unlike other design styles, there are no hard-fast rules to follow. Instead, boho decor respectfully asks you to go in the direction your heart leads you.

Where to hang boho art

The location of boho wall art matters because it should always complement the decor scheme of that space. It should remain consistent with boho design and the colors shouldn’t clash. For example, when it comes to the former, you should avoid mixing boho decor with ultramodern design elements.

You don’t have to be a professional interior designer to recognize when decorations don’t look good together. Go with your gut instinct. If the total effect feels “off,” it probably is.

How to hang art evenly

Mastering the skill of hanging square or rectangular boho wall art evenly is intimidating to many people. Fortunately, there are measures you can follow to improve your chances of success in this area. One involves placing a laser level against the wall, in the intended spot, and lightly placing small pencil marks at the outer edges. You can then line up the piece with the marks while you’re hanging it.

What to look for in quality boho wall art

Orientation

When it comes to rectangular and square boho wall art, these pieces fall into one of two categories: portrait orientation or landscape orientation. You should opt for wall art with a portrait orientation if you favor a vertical piece and wall art with a landscape orientation if you prefer a horizontal piece.

Some wall art is produced in an oval or circular shape. Orientation isn’t relevant to these pieces.

Dimensions

When it comes to the size of boho wall art, dimensions will tell you everything you want to know. Whether you’re shopping online or on-site, measuring the intended wall and comparing it to the dimensions of wall art is strongly recommended.

Material

The most widely available boho wall art is created as paintings and prints on canvas. Less often, you’ll find sculptural pieces made of materials like metal, acrylic and ceramic.

How much you can expect to spend on boho wall art

The majority of high-quality boho wall art starts at $50 and goes up from there. However, if you look carefully, you can find a small number of pieces in the $30-$50 price range.

Boho wall art FAQ

How much boho wall art is enough for one room?

A. While there are no hard-and-fast rules in boho design, you should never try to cram too many pieces into one space. The wall art should be able to “breathe” and should be spaced out enough to display at least 50% of the bare wall.

How can you hang wall art without using nails?

A. No one wants walls full of holes in their home. Products like command strips and command hooks offer a damage-free way to hang boho wall art. Plus, they’re user-friendly, so you don’t have to be a home decor expert to master them.

What is the best boho wall art to buy?

Top boho wall art

Dakota Fields Peace and Namaste by Olivia Rose ― Two-Piece Wrapped Canvas Print Set

What you need to know: Depicting hands positioned in positive gestures, this pair of prints inspire the yogi within.

What you’ll love: These prints, which feature hands adorned in henna and bangles, express peace, love and well-being. One piece depicts two hands joined in prayer, while in the other image, the fingers on one hand form the peace symbol. Starry design details look striking juxtaposed against neutral shades of blush and brown.

What you should consider: The colors in the print were a point of contention for a few buyers, who felt they were bland.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top boho wall art for money

Bungalow Rose Boho Paisley Elephant I by Danhui Nai ― Unframed Graphic Art on Canvas

What you need to know: The profile of an elephant decorated in a colorful paisley print adorns this graphic art piece.

What you’ll love: Featuring an elephant, which signifies good fortune, this wall art will elevate the vibe of your home. A solid matboard backing and warp-resistant construction give this piece staying power. A paisley print rendered in splashes of dream watercolors, covers the gentle giant. Fade-resistant archival inks preserve these vivid hues.

What you should consider: People who prefer head-on images of elephants might not appreciate the profile view.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Wade Logan Golden Swirl ― Picture Frame Print

What you need to know: The swirl in this wall art shines thanks to the giclee print technique and high-resolution archive paper.

What you’ll love: Sold with a certificate of authenticity, the quality of this piece is evident. It consists of hand-cut deckled edges and a non-warping frame. The giclee print is set in high-resolution archive paper. A circular, closed swirl is printed in goldtone, adding a subtle shimmer to your decor scheme.

What you should consider: At least one buyer felt the gold hue of the swirl was misrepresented online, reporting that the tonality looked different in person.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Megan Oster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.