Best BTS decor

BTS was the first K-pop group to get its own Twitter emoji. It showed a black bulletproof vest with the band’s initials.

Which BTS decor is best?

The most popular K-pop band in the world is BTS, short for Bangtan Sonyeondan, which means “Bulletproof Boy Scouts” in Korean. This talented group of South Korean singers and musicians fuses vibrant pop music and dance beats with autotune singing and hip-hop lyrics. The band consists of seven members, each with his own skills in singing, rapping, dancing and instrumentation. Its sound is infectious and catchy, earning it millions of fans around the world.

There are dozens of ways to show support for BTS, including buying merchandise and decor. The best piece is the Mancco BTS Canvas Scroll, a 23-inch-high banner showing the band’s members sitting in a room surrounded by their instruments.

What to know before you buy BTS decor

Rise of K-pop

K-pop is a type of pop music that originated in South Korea. It’s an amalgamation of several styles of music, blended to create a modern, worldly sound. K-pop started in the 1990s with “idol” culture, which saw a manufactured system of pop stars gain success throughout the country. After a brief slump, the genre returned in the late 2010s with the rise of BTS and Blackpink. Both bands have millions of fans throughout Asia and North America.

BTS members

BTS has seven members: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Ji-min, V and Jungkook. Each brings his own talents in fashion, singing, dancing, producing and playing musical instruments. Ji-min is known for his lead vocals and guitar playing while V is the saxophonist of the group. RM and Suga are skilled rappers and Jin plays guitar, piano and ukulele. Jungkook is a singer and J-Hope raps. They’re all skilled dancers and choreography is a key part of the band’s success.

BTS fashion

Alongside music and dancing, fashion is a major component of BTS. The band’s members use different styles to convey different emotions, depending on the song they’re singing. In each of their music videos, they can be seen in several outfits. Similarly, during live performances, they’ll often rush backstage after a song to change clothes. Their style incorporates elements of streetwear, formal wear, couture and artisan fashion.

What to look for in quality BTS decor

Scrolls

Scrolls are a fun way to add decor to your walls. Think of them like a combination between posters and canvas prints. They are the same vertical rectangle shape as poster frames but instead of glossy paper surrounded by wood, scrolls use fabric or canvas to showcase an image. At top and bottom are thin rods, usually made of wood, that keep the fabric in place. Scrolls are easy to hang because they use a long string or wire at the top that requires only one nail.

Yearly calendars

Yearly calendars are a great way to decorate a living space. They offer 12 images of BTS, one for every month of the year. This way your decor changes frequently, giving you changing images of your favorite band. Calendars are also practical. You can quickly and easily jot down your tasks for the day and keep track of upcoming events, including BTS concert tours. Each image comes from the band’s official website, albums or music videos.

Large wall art

Wall art can come in several forms. Large versions have become exceedingly popular in recent years, including extended prints on canvas and fabric tapestries. As long as these images use enough pixels, you shouldn’t expect to see any loss in quality. You can find BTS tapestries that show images of the full band from various photo shoots. Most tapestries are fan made, which means they’ll include more creative interpretations of the band’s photos.

How much you can expect to spend on BTS decor

BTS decor costs $8-$16.

BTS decor FAQ

Does BTS have an official merchandise store?

A. WeVerse Shop has its own app that sells exclusive BTS merch and trinkets. This is the official shop attached to the Big Hit Music website that represents the band.

What do BTS fans call themselves?

A. Their fans are known as the BTS ARMY, which stands for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth. The M.C. stands for Master of Ceremonies and means the band’s fans are the voices of youth culture.

What’s the best BTS decor to buy?

Top BTS decor

Mancco BTS Canvas Scroll

What you need to know: This is a distinctive piece of BTS decor that uses canvas and plastic rods.

What you’ll love: There are two options for images: one shows the band sitting together surrounded by instruments while the other is a mock version of its Time Magazine cover. Each is printed on canvas with two plastic rods holding them together.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the rods arrived broken.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top BTS decor for the money

Brown Trout BTS Monthly Calendar

What you need to know: Transform your office or kitchen with an easy-to-hang monthly calendar for BTS fans.

What you’ll love: This calendar features a new image for each month of the year. Alongside the image is a different color background, including light blue, forest green, peach and light purple. The final four months include a bonus spread. It’s made with durable curl-resistant paper.

What you should consider: The pages are not covered in a glossy layer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

DZ Global BTS Tapestry

What you need to know: This large tapestry shows every member of BTS standing side-by-side in formal wear.

What you’ll love: The band is standing on glistening water that shows the members’ reflections with a purple sunset sky in the background. The tapestry is made of polyester and comes in three sizes, from 60 inches by 40 inches up to 80 inches by 60 inches.

What you should consider: The polyester should not be washed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

