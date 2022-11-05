Which Grinch outdoor Christmas decoration is best?

Some might argue that one of the best aspects of the holiday season is getting to decorate, and one of the best places for displaying favorite decorations is in the front yard. The design options are endless, allowing you to really get creative and display all your favorite characters â€” and what better character of Christmas is there than the Grinch?

If you’re looking to feature some Grinch Christmas decorations in your yard this year, consider the Gemmy Pre-Lit Grinch and Max on Sled Inflatable, which stands 6 feet tall to welcome Christmas in your yard.

What to know before you buy a Grinch outdoor Christmas decoration

Type of decoration

Inflatable: Christmas inflatables are some of the most popular outdoor Christmas decorations, and for good reason. They come in a variety of heights and often light up, making any backyard shine with Christmas magic. Most inflatables have self-inflatable features, but their cords aren’t always very long, so an extension cord may be needed.

Other outdoor Christmas decorations can be made of thick, corrugated plastic or wood. These decorations typically require you to separately purchase some kind of stake or pole to secure it into the ground, so check what the decoration comes with before you purchase it.

Size

Grinch outdoor Christmas decorations can vary in size, running from less than a foot tall to a towering height of 6 feet or more. It’s important to read the product description carefully and make sure the size is what you’re looking for.

Additional parts

Most Grinch outdoor Christmas decorations require stakes or tethers to help keep them firmly on the ground, especially through harsh winds, rain or snow. These additional accessories are typically included with the decoration, but not always. Read the product description to ensure you don’t need to purchase them separately.

What to look for in a quality Grinch outdoor Christmas decoration

Powerful pump

For Grinch outdoor Christmas decorations that inflate, a powerful pump can be very important. Most pumps can inflate an inflatable within 10 seconds, while others may take a bit longer. Some pumps are also louder than others, which could become an issue if you’re using the inflatable inside.

Durability

Because your Grinch outdoor Christmas decorations are outside in the elements, it’s important to find durable ones that will last so you can use them for years. Most inflatables are made of a waterproof nylon or other synthetic materials that help resist rain and snow.

Plastic or cardboard decorations are rain-resistant by nature but may need an extra-durable stake made of wood or metal to keep them firmly in the ground.

Lights

Arguably one of the best features on any Grinch outdoor decoration is the addition of LED lights, giving the decoration a truly dazzling appearance. Some are brighter than others, so it might be a good idea to look through reviews to get a sense of just how bright the lights really are.

How much you can expect to spend on a Grinch outdoor Christmas decoration

Grinch outdoor Christmas decorations come in a wide range of prices. The cheapest ones tend to be rather small and are usually made of plastic, running from around $30-$80. More expensive ones are usually inflatables that are 6 to 8 feet in height, running as high as $115-$200.

Grinch outdoor Christmas decoration FAQ

What if the lights in my Grinch decoration go out?

A. Some Grinch outdoor decorations come with a couple extra lights in case they go out. If not, you can purchase new bulbs separately. There are many videos that can show you how to replace them if necessary.

What if the power cord can’t reach my nearest outlet?

A. Most Grinch outdoor decorations, if they require power, detail how long the power cord is in the product description. This helps you determine what the best placement in your yard would be for it to receive power. Extension cords are a great way to make that power cord longer.

What’s the best Grinch outdoor Christmas decoration to buy?

Top Grinch outdoor Christmas decoration

Gemmy Pre-Lit Grinch and Max on Sled Inflatable

What you need to know: Depicting the Grinch and his lovable dog Max, this inflatable stands approximately 6 feet tall and has lights to make it shine at night.

What you’ll love: Once plugged in, it self-inflates in seconds, making setup a breeze. Deflating it is as simple as unplugging it, and it’s easy to store and use for years to come. Stakes and tethers are included to help with outdoor setup.

What you should consider: Some customers complained that the lights went out quickly, with no easy way to replace them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top Grinch outdoor Christmas decoration for the money

Dr. Seuss 4-Foot Pre-Lit LED Grinch with Polka Dot Sweater and Santa Hat Christmas Inflatable

What you need to know: For around $30, this 4-foot inflatable Grinch will add a sense of wonder to your front yard.

What you’ll love: Its self-inflating design and included stakes and tethers make installation incredibly simple â€” all you have to do is plug it in. It deflates just as quickly for easy storage. It features LED lights that give it a bright twinkle at night.

What you should consider: Some buyers claim the head is disproportionate to the body, making balance somewhat of an issue.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Gemmy Airblown Grinch with Present Inflatable

What you need to know: Standing at 4 feet tall, this inflatable just needs to be plugged in and staked down before it’s ready to go.

What you’ll love: LED lights are located inside the present and the Grinch’s head, making it really shine at nighttime. It comes with four stakes to help make setup easy. The quiet motor will have it inflated in about 10 seconds.

What you should consider: Some reviews claim that the motor is too weak to inflate it properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

