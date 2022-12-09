Which mail organizers are best?

The new year is coming, and if you’ve resolved to be more organized in 2022, the proper organization tools can help you keep your promise. Keeping the piles straight between what’s incoming and outgoing, as well as keeping coupons and catalogs offering discounts during specific time periods safe and ready when it’s time to redeem them can be challenging.

A mail organizer can keep it all straight and neat and can even add a touch of style to your entryway, kitchen, office desk or wherever your mail currently accumulates. A stylish mail organizer to do it all is Blu Monaco Wooden Mail Organizer.

What to know before you buy a mail organizer

Volume of mail

The volume of mail you regularly receive is something you should think about when looking for the right mail organizer to corral it all. The idea of a mail organizer is to provide one established place to store all your mail, so the one you purchase should be large enough to fulfill its purpose.

Function

Are you looking for a mail organizer for yourself or your family? Do you also want the mail organizer to be a central location to store keys and messages? How you plan to use the mail organizer helps determine the size and style of the one you ultimately choose.

Location

Decide where you plan to put your mail organizer. A mail organizer should be considered decor and should match the style and feel of the space where it will sit. It also determines the size of the desk organizer you purchase, if space and depth are concerns.

What to look for in a quality mail organizer

Construction

The mail organizer you choose should be well-constructed with wood or metals that are strong and sturdy and can stand up to the volume of mail they’re required to hold.

Versatility

Mail organizers can sit on a desk, entryway table or kitchen countertop or hang on a wall. Some mail organizers take into account that the owner may choose to change where it’s placed and how they display it and provide options. For this versatility, some mail organizers include pads on the bottom to prevent scratching desks and tabletops when sitting on a counter or table, and wall mounting screws and brackets for easy and sturdy wall installation.

Compartments

Mail organizers have slots, boxes or both, configured conveniently to store and retrieve mail easily. Whether you need multiple spaces or a single space in a mail organizer to keep your bills, letters and magazines organized, the areas in your chosen mail organizers should be of sufficient length and width to meet your needs.

How much you can expect to spend on a mail organizer

A typical mail organizer for the home costs from $15-$40.

Mail organizer FAQ

How do mail organizers keep your space clutter-free?

A. Mail organizers provide you with a single designated space to put your mail, eliminating the piles of mail that can gather on countertops and tables.

How do you make the most out of your mail organizer?

A. Label the slots for the best organization. Slots and boxes can be labeled for incoming mail, outgoing mail, magazines and coupons. Mail organizers with additional spaces to hang keys, post-it notes and store small items like paper clips, pens and pencils contribute to organization.

What’s the best mail organizer to buy?

Top mail organizer

Blu Monaco Wooden Mail Organizer

What you need to know: This mail organizer takes up a modest amount of space for the punch it packs in providing designated places for incoming and outgoing mail, magazines and ancillary items.

What you’ll love: The rustic and simple design of this mail organizer, finely finished and made with wood, gives it a clean look that fits most decor styles. It measures 12.25 by 4.75 by 7 inches.

What you should consider: Nicks, scratches and other imperfections made some buyers question the quality of the mail organizer, given the price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mail organizer for the money

MyGift Desktop Mail Holder

What you need to know: This is a single slot mail organizer that offers one space for you to consolidate all your mail.

What you’ll love: Measuring 6 by 4 inches, the small, simple design and metal construction of this mail organizer make it perfect for sitting on an entryway table, desk or kitchen countertop.

What you should consider: This organizer only has one letter-sized slot, limiting your ability to organize your mail thoroughly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Spiretro Wall-Mounted Wooden Entryway Mail Organizer

What you need to know: This rustic farmhouse whitewashed mail organizer can help keep your mail, keys, dog leashes and more off the floor in the entryway of your home.

What you’ll love: This mail organizer measures 16.5 by 4.5 by 9.75 inches and can hold up to 8 pounds. Not only does this mail organizer come with slots to keep your mail, magazines and catalogs corralled, it also provides a decorative space and hooks and hangers for keys and hats that make it perfect for an entryway but versatile enough for a kitchen or office area.

What you should consider: This is a wall-mounted unit, meaning you have to drill holes for installation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

