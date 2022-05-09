Which Shark cordless vacuum is best?

Cordless vacuum cleaners give you the power to vacuum anywhere without being tethered to a power cord, but not all are equally effective. Shark cordless vacuums are among the most respected on the market, offering a decent battery life and suction power.

However, some are more powerful than others and have a greater range of features. If you’re looking for a high-end vacuum, the Shark IZ482H Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a Shark cordless vacuum

Battery life

Cordless vacuums are reliant on battery power to keep them going. The quality and longevity of these batteries have greatly improved in recent years. It’s easy to find models that clean an average home from top to bottom before they need recharging.

The battery life of Shark vacuums ranges from around 40 minutes on the low end to 120 minutes on the high end. However, it’s worth noting that the listed run time is based on using your vacuum in standard mode. If you switch on high power, max power or boost modes, the battery won’t last quite as long.

Suction power

Suction power can be hard to quantify because, although there is a way of measuring it, Shark doesn’t list the suction power of its vacuums. Shark is a respected brand for a reason, so you can expect decent suction from its vacuums, especially the higher-end models. Vacuum cleaners are one of those items for which paying more gives you a quantifiably better result — the more you spend, the more powerful a vacuum is.

If you’re wondering how the suction power of cordless vacuums compares to those of corded models, you might not like what you hear. Although cordless offerings are getting more powerful all the time, a cordless vacuum is unlikely to beat a corded model of a similar price. However, many buyers are willing to accept this trade-off for convenience and ease of use.

Tools

Cordless Shark vacuums can come with a variety of tools, but the tools included vary from model to model. Always double-check if there’s a tool you particularly want. Some common Shark tools include the following.

Crevice tool: This slim tool is great for vacuuming edges and between couch cushions.

This slim tool is great for vacuuming edges and between couch cushions. Upholstery tool: You can use this for vacuuming couches, chairs, curtains and other soft furnishings.

You can use this for vacuuming couches, chairs, curtains and other soft furnishings. Pet multitool: Included with some Shark vacuums, this tool helps tackle stubborn pet hair.

What to look for in a quality Shark cordless vacuum

Tangle-free brush roll

Some cordless vacuums made by Shark have specially designed brush rolls that hair doesn’t get tangled around. If you have long-haired pets or humans in your household, this keeps you from regularly having to cut hair from the brush roll.

Dust cup capacity

Although stick vacuums have smaller dust cups than full-size upright vacuums, some of Shark’s models have larger ones than you’d find on average stick vacuums. Look for one that has a dust cup big enough to suit your needs.

Removable battery

Rather than having built-in batteries, most cordless Shark vacuum cleaners have removable batteries. This lets you buy a spare to switch out with your main battery if it runs out mid-clean. This is a great idea for buyers with large homes.

How much you can expect to spend on a Shark cordless vacuum

Cordless vacuums from Shark start at around $150-$200, but they have shorter run times and less powerful suction than high-end versions priced at $350-$500.

Shark cordless vacuum FAQ

Can a cordless vacuum replace a corded vacuum?

A. Cordless vacuums aren’t always as powerful as corded models, but it’s still possible to replace a corded vacuum with a corded one.

You can get the same results by going over high-traffic areas more slowly and thoroughly with a cordless model and by vacuuming more regularly. Since there’s no power cord or outlets, vacuuming becomes a simpler task. This makes it so you vacuum more often, which makes up for slightly less power.

Can stick vacuums clean carpet?

A. Yes, absolutely. Most Shark stick vacuums have one mode for carpet and one mode for hard floors. In the carpet mode, suction is increased and the bristled brush roll rotates to clean deep into the pile.

What’s the best Shark cordless vacuum to buy?

Top Shark cordless vacuum

Shark IZ482H Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum

What you need to know: The perfect choice for buyers who are willing to splash out on the most powerful model.

What you’ll love: It offers powerful suction to rival corded models and an impressive 120-minute maximum run time. The flexible stick easily reaches further under furniture. The HEPA filter is great for allergy sufferers.

What you should consider: It has a significantly shorter battery life in high power mode.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Shark cordless vacuum for the money

Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

What you need to know: Thanks to its pet multitool, this is a great choice for homes with cats or dogs.

What you’ll love: It’s lightweight and easy to maneuver, even under furniture. The XL dust cup is perfect when vacuuming your whole home. It works well on both hard floors and carpets.

What you should consider: The suction could be better, though it does a good job in max power mode.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Shark IZ363HT Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum

What you need to know: With its self-cleaning brush roll, pet tool and HEPA filter, it’s a perfect pet vacuum.

What you’ll love: The 50-minute run time lets you easily clean an average home before running out of juice. It has excellent suction power and a Powerfin brush roll to clean deeper within the carpet.

What you should consider: It’s prone to clogging if you aren’t careful to empty the dust cup regularly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

