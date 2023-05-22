Which blackout curtains are the best to keep your house cool?

Summer heat can be unbearable if you don’t have the right cooling solutions. Running your air conditioner keeps your house cool but at the cost of your energy bill. Blackout curtains are an ideal way to reduce your home’s temperature without increasing your monthly bills. If you’re looking for a top-notch set of blackout curtains, there are a few things you’ll want to consider before buying.

What to know before buying blackout curtains

Types of blackout curtains

Room-darkening curtains: These curtains block out roughly 90% to 95% of the light entering your room. They’re ideal if you want to keep your room cool while still allowing some light to shine through. Still, you’ll want to buy thermal-insulated room-darkening curtains to ensure they reduce the heat entering your home.

These curtains block out roughly 90% to 95% of the light entering your room. They’re ideal if you want to keep your room cool while still allowing some light to shine through. Still, you’ll want to buy thermal-insulated room-darkening curtains to ensure they reduce the heat entering your home. Blackout liners: You can hang these on the back of your curtains to turn them into blackout curtains. They’re usually affordable and ideal if you don’t want to replace your curtains.

You can hang these on the back of your curtains to turn them into blackout curtains. They’re usually affordable and ideal if you don’t want to replace your curtains. Thermal curtains: These are the best choice for reducing your home’s interior heat. Thermal curtains help insulate the room in addition to blocking light.

Can blackout curtains keep your home warm in the winter?

Thermal-insulated blackout curtains are ideal for summer and winter. They keep your home cool by blocking sunlight during the summer. Additionally, during the winter, they help insulate your room, keeping heat from escaping your home.

Other uses for blackout curtains

Get a good night’s sleep: Besides helping to keep your bedroom cool, blackout curtains are an ideal way to keep the early-morning light from waking you.

Besides helping to keep your bedroom cool, blackout curtains are an ideal way to keep the early-morning light from waking you. Reduce noise: Thick curtains help reduce the amount of outside noise you hear in your home, making them ideal for those that live near busy streets.

Thick curtains help reduce the amount of outside noise you hear in your home, making them ideal for those that live near busy streets. Protect surfaces from fading: These curtains help protect lamp shades, tables and other items from fading. Additionally, blackout liners are an ideal way to keep your curtains from fading over time.

These curtains help protect lamp shades, tables and other items from fading. Additionally, blackout liners are an ideal way to keep your curtains from fading over time. Enhance your privacy: Blackout curtains increase your home’s privacy since they’re harder to see through than other curtains.

Blackout curtains increase your home’s privacy since they’re harder to see through than other curtains. Reduce TV glare: If you can’t seem to keep the sun from ruining your movie night, blackout curtains may be the solution.

Blackout curtain FAQ

Are all blackout curtains black?

A. Blackout curtains come in a variety of colors, including white. Still, most have a thick, black panel of fabric on the side that faces the sun.

Will you need to use an air conditioner after hanging blackout curtains?

A. These curtains help keep heat out of your home, but they don’t cool it. If you live in a particularly hot area, you may still need to run your AC occasionally or use a personal air conditioner.

Are blackout curtains difficult to hang?

A. They’re hung the same way as other curtains but are often heavier. It’s essential to ensure they hang a few inches wider than the actual window to keep heat from making its way into your home.

Are there any drawbacks to using blackout curtains?

A. These curtains can make your home incredibly dark, meaning you may leave the lights on more often. They’re relatively heavy, so you may need thick, durable curtain rods. Many are black on the back side, which may not blend well with your home’s exterior color.

Best blackout curtains

BGment Thermal-Insulated Blackout Curtains

These are available in 11 sizes and 18 colors. They’re machine washable and easy to install. Many were surprised by how effective they were at reducing heat and noise. Some people reported up to a 30-degree difference in their homes after installing these.

Sold by Amazon

NiceTown Blackout Window Curtain Panels

These measure 52 inches wide and 84 inches long. They’re available in 26 colors. Some said they were difficult to de-wrinkle. Still, most people were impressed with how well these blocked light in their homes. Even the white curtains seemed to do an excellent job.

Sold by Amazon

Wade Logan Kennith Solid Max Blackout Thermal Curtains

These are available in five sizes and five colors. You’ll receive a set of two curtain panels. They’re thinner than some blackout curtains, allowing some light to shine through.

Sold by Wayfair

Deconovo Blackout Curtains

These are available in 20 colors and 13 sizes. They are relatively affordable. They are thinner than other blackout curtains and may allow some light to shine through. Still, most were impressed with their effectiveness.

Sold by Amazon

Sand & Stable Gemala Insulated Blackout Curtains

These are available in four sizes and 13 colors. It only includes one curtain panel, so you may need to order two for larger windows. Some people received damaged panels, but Wayfair was quick to replace them.

Sold by Wayfair

Lemomo Blackout Curtains

These are available in 14 sizes and 24 colors. These budget-friendly curtains do an excellent job blocking light. Most were impressed with the durable material.

Sold by Amazon

Best blackout liners

Rose Home Fashion Thermal-Insulated Blackout Curtain Liner

These are available in six sizes. They are machine-washable and easy to hang. Many reported a 5-degree temperature drop in their homes after installing these.

Sold by Amazon

NiceTown Blackout Curtain Liners

These are available in six sizes and four colors. You’ll receive a set of two liners. They do an excellent job darkening the room but don’t block 100% of the light or heat. They are easy to install.

Sold by Amazon

DriftAway Thermal-Insulated Blackout Curtain Liners

These are available in three sizes and are machine-washable. Installation is easy and doesn’t require removing your existing curtains. They arrive with a slight odor, although most reported it dissipating relatively quickly.

Sold by Amazon

