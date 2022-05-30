Which wall-mounted wine rack is best?

A wine rack is a practical, stylish way to organize bottles, and a wall-mounted wine rack goes that extra mile without taking up floor space. It’s great for small spaces or areas where too much furniture would make the room feel cluttered. It also lets you store items at eye level, so there’s no need to bend down to retrieve a bottle.

Take a look at the GWH Industrial Wall-Mounted Wine Rack for a rack that pulls double duty and looks great doing it.

What to know before you buy a wall-mounted wine rack

For bottles with a cork

A wall-mounted wine rack is designed to either store a bottle upright or cradle it on its side. When deciding how you want to store wine bottles, consider the wine you drink. Does the bottle have a cork? Corked bottles should be cradled to keep the cork from drying out, while twist-cap bottles can be arranged vertically without the same concern.

Tall vs. wide rack

Most wine racks are tall (vertical) or wide (horizontal). Tall racks tend to store bottles on their sides while wide racks usually store bottles upright. It’s important to measure the space you intend to use, as wide racks are more likely to bump up against furniture or picture frames. A tall rack usually holds more bottles, is better for corks and takes up less space, but the height can make it difficult to reach bottles near the top.

Hardware

Most wall-mounted wine racks come with the same basic hardware, including precut holes in the rack and metal screws for mounting. If a rack doesn’t come with anchors, you might want to buy them separately for extra support. Products can come with missing screws, so count the screws before you begin to make sure you have the correct number.

What to look for in a quality wall-mounted wine rack

Additional storage

If you only need space for a few bottles at a time, a wine rack with extra storage features is convenient and helps minimize your need for other shelving. Additional storage can mean a shelf or two above the rack for barware or souvenir displays. A lot of racks include hooks or slots for hanging wine glasses, and some feature a compartment for used corks.

Construction materials

The strongest, most stylish wine racks are constructed from wood or metal. Wood is sturdy with beautiful natural tones, while a steel or iron rack is strong and sleek with a modern or industrial aesthetic. If you’re not sure what kind of look you want, consider a rack that brings together wood and metal.

Artistic elements

A great wine rack doesn’t just store bottles on a wall — it doubles as a dynamic, engaging piece of art. With a fun theme or bold geometric design, it can go from being a practical wall accessory to a room’s focus. Keep in mind, however, that highly stylized racks often hold fewer bottles than racks designed primarily for practicality.

How much you can expect to spend on a wall-mounted wine rack

A wall-mounted wine rack usually costs $30-$200, depending on how elaborate the design is and the number of bottles it can accommodate.

Wall-mounted wine rack FAQ

How much does a bottle of wine weigh?

A. A single bottle of wine weighs about 2-3 pounds. If your rack has a weight capacity but doesn’t feature individual bottle slots, just multiply the weight of the bottle by the number of bottles you want to store to make sure you’re not going over the limit.

How many bottles does a wall-mounted wine rack hold?

A. Wall-mounted wine racks under 25 inches in length or height hold two to six bottles, while large racks over 30 inches in length or height can accommodate 9-27 bottles.

Can you hang a wall-mounted wine rack on drywall?

A. You can hang the wine rack on drywall, but take extra precautions. Use anchors to keep the screws secure. If possible, line the rack up against the stud, which is a solid wood support structure that runs vertically behind the wall. There is usually a stud every few feet.

What’s the best wall-mounted wine rack to buy?

Top wall-mounted wine rack

GWH Industrial Wall-Mounted Wine Rack

What you need to know: This wood and iron rack for upright bottles features three shelves and comes in two sizes.

What you’ll love: It’s very sturdy. The design is sleek and practical, with plenty of room for extra storage. It holds about 12 bottles and six to eight stemware glasses.

What you should consider: The rack can be difficult to screw into place on the wall. Corks dry out faster when bottles are stored upright.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wall-mounted wine rack for the money

Sorbus Wall-Mount Wine Rack

What you need to know: This black metal wall-mounted wine rack is 18 inches tall and cradles nine bottles on their sides to keep corks moist.

What you’ll love: It’s practical and attractive while taking up minimal space. Bottles are separated so they don’t hit each other. The price is hard to beat, and it’s easy to install.

What you should consider: Longer screws would make it more secure.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sorbus Wall-Mounted Bordeaux Chateau Style Wine Rack

What you need to know: This black metal wall-mounted wine rack is 33 inches long and 16 inches tall with space for seven bottles and five glasses.

What you’ll love: The rounded shape is eye-catching and it has elegant metal flourishes. Bottles are stored upside down to keep corks from drying out. There’s a small shelf for additional storage.

What you should consider: The included screws do not always align perfectly with the precut holes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

