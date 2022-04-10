(WWTI) — Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. has recalled two of its products for a possible health hazard.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the company’s Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket have been recalled. The recall was initiated since the products were manufactured in a facility where Salmonella typhimurium was detected.

The recall was issued specifically for the two products listed below.

Product Kinder Happy Moments Milk Chocolate and Crispy Wafers Assortment Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket Size and Package Type 14.1 OZ (400g) square box with lid 5.3 OZ (152g) cardboard basket Best By Date and location July 18, 2022 (back panel) July 30, 2022 (bottom of package) Lot Codes and location 48RUP334; 48RUP335; 48RUP 336; 48RUP337 (back panel) 03L 018AR – 306 (bottom of package) UPC Code and location 09800 52025 (right side panel) 09800 60209 (bottom of package) Retail Locations Costco in the Bay Area and Northern Nevada and BJ’s Wholesale Club stores 14 Big Y Supermarket locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, Salmonella infections can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

There have been no illnesses reported in the United States related to the products. However, there have been reported cases of Salmonella in consumers that consumed products in Europe that were manufactured at the same facility.

No other Kinder products produced for the U.S. market are included in the recall. Those who have purchased either product are advised to not eat the product and should contact the Ferrero customer service line or visit the company’s website for a refund.