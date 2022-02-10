Lead warning issued for 8 types of dried plum candies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Department of Public Health announced a warning Wednesday about eight specific types of dried plum candies that contain more than ten times the daily allowable amount of lead for children.

The products, also known as Saladitos, are imported from China and Taiwan.

A chemical analysis by CDPH’s Food and Drug Laboratory Branch determined that the batch of Saladitos contained as much as 33.25 micrograms of lead per serving. CDPH said kids under age six should not consume more than 3.0 micrograms of lead per day.

CDPH said the affected candies were sold at retail stores throughout California in late 2021 through early 2022.

Photographs of the lead-tainted products are in the gallery below followed by a detailed list:

Photo courtesy of the California Department of Public Health.

Graphic courtesy of the California Department of Public Health.

Pregnant women and parents of children who may have eaten the dried Saladitos should call their doctor to determine if testing is needed.

Anyone who finds lead-tainted products for sale should call the CDPH Complaint Hotline at 800-495-3232 or submit an electronic report by using the CDPH online portal.

To learn more about lead poisoning prevention, visit the CDPH website.