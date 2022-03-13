Schwan’s spinach and artichoke dip recalled

(WWTI) — Fairmont Foods, Inc. has recalled boxes of Schwan’s Brand “Spinach and Artichoke Dip”.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the recall applies to products with the date code P82013 xxxx due to undeclared soy and wheat. The decision to recall the product was made due to the risk of a serious or life threatening allergic reaction if those with allergies or sensitivities consume the product.

The recalled product is packed in a brown box imprinted with a red Schwan’s Brand “Spinach and Artichoke Dip” with a net weight of 24 ounces and 680 grams. The product is labeled with the number #802 and the Product Information Code P82013 xxxx are located on the side of the packaging.

The product was distributed through Schwan’s home delivery network and was not sold in retail stores. Indiividuals who have purchased the product are advised to dispose of it and contact Schwan’s for a full refund.

More information about the recall can be found on the FDA website.