Which soaker hose is best?

Plants need water to thrive. Unfortunately, watering with a hose or using a sprinkler isn’t as effective as most people think. To give plants what they need, you must get the water to the root system. The best way to do that is with a soaker hose.

The best soaker hose is easy to install, reliable and durable. Rocky Mountain Goods Soaker Hose is a top choice because it is made with recycled materials and comes with a seven-year warranty.

What to know before you buy a soaker hose

Garden hose vs. soaker hose

You can use a garden hose for various tasks since it’s a multipurpose tool that, with the right nozzle, provides anything from a mist to a focused stream, so you can water plants or clean your patio. However, a soaker hose is designed to do one thing: get water to the root system of your plants. It does this with minimal waste and maximum efficiency. Also, unlike a garden hose, the water weeps out from the entire length of a soaker hose — it doesn’t just spray out of the end.

Benefits of a soaker hose

Compared to using a garden hose or a sprinkler system, soaker hoses are much more efficient. A soaker hose conserves up to 70% more water than the other options. By using a soaker hose, you put the water exactly where you need it, so your plants can thrive. Also, once you install a soaker hose, you can leave it where you finish. There is no need to roll it up and store it between uses. And, if you use a timer, you won’t have to worry about watering your garden for the entire season.

What to look for in a quality soaker hose

Length

The maximum recommended length of a soaker hose is 100 feet. However, you can purchase hoses as short as 10 feet. Choose a long enough size to reach and water every plant in your garden.

Uniform water distribution

The most essential quality of a soaker hose is uniform water distribution. The model you choose should weep equal amounts of water along the entire run. A hose that leaks more water in one area, say the first 10 feet from the faucet, will not allow all plants to thrive.

Kink-free

Since the water pressure required for a soaker hose is much lower than for other hoses, even a small kink could stop the water from flowing. For the best experience, look for a soaker hose that features kink-free technology.

Leak-free connections

The weak point of a soaker hose is its connections. If water leaks from areas where it is not supposed to leak, then you will waste water (and money). Choose a soaker hose that promises leak-free connections.

Kit

The connectors in a soaker hose kit allow you to customize the installation of the hose to make it suitable for nearly any situation, from smaller or irregularly shaped gardens to raised bed gardens.

How much you can expect to spend on a soaker hose

Most soaker hoses cost $10-$40. However, if you’d like to purchase a kit, those can run as much as $50 or more.

Soaker hose FAQ

Is a soaker hose hard to install?

A. Not at all. A soaker hose attaches to your outdoor faucet the same way a garden hose does. You just screw it on. In most cases, you can run the hose on top of the ground through your garden. If you prefer, you can bury some models just beneath the surface of the ground or cover them with mulch for a cleaner look.

How do I get the most out of my soaker hose?

A. The most important step to getting the most out of your new soaker hose is to read and follow all directions when installing and using. This is important because the directions will detail maximum water pressure and length of run. They will also give you ideas on what to do if the hose isn’t working as expected. In most situations, it is best to have the water supply at a higher elevation than the rest of the hose. In some instances, you may wish to install a timer as well as a water pressure regulator to get peak efficiency.

What’s the best soaker hose to buy?

Top soaker hose

Rocky Mountain Goods Soaker Hose

What you need to know: This reliable soaker hose is made with recycled rubber and comes with a seven-year warranty.

What you’ll love: To install, simply screw the hose to your outdoor faucet and it is ready to go. When installed and used properly, this soaker hose requires considerably less water than a sprinkler system. It comes with quick-attach reinforced fittings so you can add additional hoses if needed.

What you should consider: You must be careful to keep the water pressure low with this model, as it may split when the faucet is fully opened.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top soaker hose for the money

Gilmour Flat Weeper Soaker Hose

What you need to know: This affordable flat soaker hose can be run above ground or buried underground to water your garden.

What you’ll love: This hose works best at 60 psi. It is 25 feet long and made from perforated PVC liner that is covered in fabric for increased durability. The fabric is UV resistant, and Gilmour guarantees the hose for seven years.

What you should consider: When installing this hose, you must be careful not to have any kinks or sharp turns, as this will stop the water from flowing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Flexon 20-Piece Soaker Hose Kit

What you need to know: More than a hose, this soaker kit lets you custom design and assemble a home watering system.

What you’ll love: This kit contains a 100-foot length of hose along with a 20-piece connector set (​​six T-connectors, four end cap plugs, four male connectors, four female connectors and two feeders). The design makes this kit much more versatile than a single soaker hose.

What you should consider: Some users had difficulty with the assembly. But if you read and follow all the included directions, setup is fairly easy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

