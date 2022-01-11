Endless Mountain Music Festival to receive $10,000 grant

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) — The Endless Mountain Music Festival has been approved for a $10,000 Challenge America award to support bringing guest artists to perform during five of this summer’s 17 concerts.

The EMMF project is one of 168 across America, totaling $1,680,000 that were selected to receive 2022 funding in the Challenge America Grant category.

“It is an honor for EMMF to be selected for this award,” said Executive Director Cynthia Long of Wellsboro. “It represents national recognition for our programs. This is the ninth grant we have received from the NEA since 2010.”

The festival will present a concert each day for 17 days from Friday, July 22 through Sunday, Aug. 7. Featured will be a menu of music for children and adults presented by world-class musicians at venues in Pennsylvania and in Corning, New York.

Among the four guest artists funded in part by the NEA grant is Corky Siegel, one of the world’s great blues harmonica masters, a composer, blues pianist and singer who will be featured at two performances by the EMMF Symphony Orchestra this summer

Siegel’s first concert will be at the Corning Museum of Glass at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23 with he and the orchestra performing one of his concertos and other works.

The second, a free family-friendly pops concert with classics and Siegel-composed works and collaborations, will be at the Grand Canyon Regional Airport near Wellsboro at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24.

For more information about the Endless Mountain Music Festival, call 570-787-7800.