ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – He was a legend in every sense of the word.

The Twin Tiers lost one of its biggest sports icons on Sunday with the passing of Elmira Notre Dame football coach Mike D’Aloisio. He was 71. Coach D not only impacted countless players on the field, but he also did so off the field serving as a mentor and friend to many.

After a courageous battle against ALS, D’Aloisio aimed to fight the disease head-on when he was diagnosed in 2020. With his wife Jayne by his side, D’Aloisio fought the good fight and leaves behind a legacy that’s second to none.

Although the wins on the field were the most in Elmira football history with 244, the numbers can’t simply be measured for how many days he inspired and made a positive impact on everyone. 18 Sports reflects back on his storied career in this special commentary.

All week, we are remembering Coach D. If you’d like to share your special Coach D story, email us at sports@wetmtv.com and check out the WETM Facebook page.