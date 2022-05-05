ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to go back to the vault.

On this installment of 18 Sports Flashback we go all the way back to 1957 and the classic Erie Bell game between Elmira Southside and Elmira Free Academy. In the end, EFA won 26-6 for its seventh-straight in the legendary series.

Shot on 16mm film, this footage truly is a classic look back at one of the most iconic games in Twin Tiers sports history. Played in front of a packed house at Parker Field, the Erie Bell never ceased to amaze in providing legendary moments that are still talked about today.