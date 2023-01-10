Purchase a variety of plus-size workout tops. This gives you the opportunity to showcase your style while working out.

Which plus-size workout top for women is best?

Finding the right top that will survive physical activities such as weightlifting, yoga, hiking, biking and running is crucial. If you want to look stylish while working out, choose tops that complement your body shape.

Plus-size clothing has become increasingly popular, and brands are embracing all body shapes and sizes. However, it can be difficult finding plus-size clothing from top brands and retailers. The Under Armour Tech Twist Tank Top is the top pick for a comfortable, attractive plus-size workout top for women.

What to know before you buy a plus-size workout top

Length

Workout tops vary in length, so if you can, try them on before purchasing. If you prefer loose clothing, choose a top that falls below your hips. If you’re going for a run, longer tops may be more suitable because they provide extra breathing room. Tight tops may be more comfortable for lifting weights.

Style

Racerbacks and T-shirts are popular styles of workout tops. Racerback tanks are suitable in warmer weather because there is less fabric covering you, while T-shirts are great for outdoor activities. Other workout-top styles include crop tops, sports bras, sleeveless and long-sleeve T-shirts.

Fabric

Fabric is a large determinant of comfort, especially when it comes to exercise.

Polyester can be worn for practically any type of workout.

Polypropylene is more suitable if you're out in the rain, humidity and snow.

Spandex is great because of its flexibility if you're doing high-motion workouts such as weightlifting and yoga.

Mesh offers an advantage because it allows extra airflow on hot days.

What to look for in a quality plus-size workout top for women

High-quality material

Fabric should be of good quality. Loose strings and ripped seams can lead to holes and tears, which means spending additional money to replace the top.

Comfort

Don’t wear articles that are itchy, too tight or too loose. While what plus-size style you like comes down to preference, workout tops should be breathable and flexible.

Price

Items that are more expensive typically last longer. If you work out at least three times a week, purchase articles that are durable; just know that higher quality may come at a higher cost.

How much you can expect to spend on a plus-size workout top

Prices vary depending on where you purchase the top and its fabric. Plus-size workout tops ranging from $50-70 usually last longer due to their durable materials. Lower-end tops cost $5-10.

Plus-size workout top FAQ

What should a plus-size person wear to the gym?

A. Wear what you feel the most comfortable in. Plus-size workout tops for women come in a variety of stylish prints, patterns and materials.

What is considered plus-size?

A. “Plus-size” is a vague term and has been redefined over the years. Many clothing stores categorize size 12 to be a starting plus size, while others start at size 14.

What’s the best plus-size workout top for women to buy?

Top plus-size workout top

Under Armour Tech Twist Tank Top

What you need to know: This polyester workout top provides all-day comfort.

What you’ll love: It comes in 53 colors, so you can own several and have a different look for each day. Its classic racerback design makes it comfortable, and the wick material traps sweat during the toughest workouts.

What you should consider: Some purchasers said the colors don’t match the displayed pictures and the overall fit is extra loose.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top plus-size workout top for the money

Just My Size Shirttail Tank Top

What you need to know: This cotton top has extra room for maximum comfort.

What you’ll love: Its high-low hem and side vents allow easy movement, and the wick jersey fabric traps moisture to keep you dry and cool. It’s machine-washable.

What you should consider: Many reviewers say it runs small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Adidas Originals Trefoil T-Shirt

What you need to know: This is great if you’re looking for a plush short-sleeved workout top.

What you’ll love: Due to its soft cotton material, you can wear it around the house. The fit is true to size.

What you should consider: It needs to be hand-washed to keep the logo from peeling off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

RBX Active Sleeveless Yoga Tank Top

What you need to know: At a great price, this plus-size workout top for women is 88% polyester and 22% spandex, which works for all activities.

What you’ll love: Its 35 stylish colors match well with any pants or shorts and it keeps you cool in the heat. The crew neckline and longer curved hemline are excellent for curves.

What you should consider: Some reviewers reported the color doesn’t match its description and some material is see-through.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Champion Logo Double Dry Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt

What you need to know: This short-sleeved top is great for keeping you cool.

What you’ll love: Made of 60% cotton and 40% polyester, it absorbs moisture and dries faster as your body heat increases.

What you should consider: Its sizing may be inaccurate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

