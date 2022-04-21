Which blue Care Bear toy is best?

Care Bears were a staple of children’s entertainment in the 1980s and 1990s, and they remain a crowd favorite today, thanks to their diverse roster of characters. Each bear has a personality trait and color that makes them unique.

If the blue Care Bears were always your favorite, there are some great toys you can consider. The Personalized 14-inch Care Bear Plush Grumpy Bear is a top choice because you can customize it with a name.

What to know before you buy a blue Care Bear toy

Type

Care Bears are cute and cuddly, making for excellent plush toys, but some toys are made with more rigid materials, such as plastic. Plastic Care Bear toys usually have more features and somewhat resemble action figures.

A plush toy is your best bet if you want something cuddly. However, if you’re looking for something more suitable for playing with or displaying, consider getting a plastic Care Bear toy.

Size

Care Bear toys come in various shapes and sizes, especially plush ones. You can find plush toys as small as 4 inches tall and others as tall as 24 inches. If you plan on giving a Care Bear toy to a child under the age of 3, it’s best to stick to large toys because young children are more prone to choking on small objects.

Blue Care Bears

Three of the 10 original Care Bears sport a distinct shade of blue fur, and all three have a unique personality trait and facial expression.

Bedtime Bear is aqua blue and has a curved moon on his stomach. He is always sleepy and often has a yawning or tired facial expression.

is aqua blue and has a curved moon on his stomach. He is always sleepy and often has a yawning or tired facial expression. Grumpy Bear is indigo blue and features a rain cloud. He’s always in a fussy mood, but he’s kind at heart like the rest of the Care Bears.

is indigo blue and features a rain cloud. He’s always in a fussy mood, but he’s kind at heart like the rest of the Care Bears. Wish Bear is turquoise with a shooting star and yellow rainbow on her stomach. She’s skilled at making wishes come true, and although she doesn’t always succeed, she always tries her best.

What to look for in a quality blue Care Bear toy

Customizable

If you’re getting someone special a gift and want to show them that you put some thought into it, you can add a personal touch to some Care Bear toys. Some Care Bear plush toys can be personalized with a name of your choosing across the stomach area. These toys are usually inexpensive but make for excellent gifts.

Interactive features

Most Care Bear toys are simple and don’t usually have additional features. However, some toys come with interactive features, such as touch-activated voice recordings. Some Care Bear toys can emit several pre-recorded phrases and perform actions, such as laughing and singing.

Collectible toys

Blue Care Bear toys are excellent, but if you’re into collecting toys, you can go for a special edition or collector set featuring several other Care Bears. Collector sets can be more expensive than other toy packs, but you’ll usually get more toys, making them a solid bargain.

How much you can expect to spend on a blue Care Bear toy

Many Care Bear toys are inexpensive and can be found for 10$-$30. However, for larger plushes, collectibles or toys with premium features, you can expect to pay anywhere between $40-$100.

Blue Care Bear toy FAQ

How long have Care Bears been around?

A. The Care Bears have been around since the 1980s. Although there were initially just 10, there have been many additions to the character roster and several revamped designs throughout the years.

Are plush toys safe for young children?

A. Yes. Plush toys are the safest kind of toy for children under the age of 3 since they pose a minimal risk of choking and don’t usually have any small parts or accessories.

What’s the best blue Care Bear toy to buy?

Top blue Care Bear toy

Personalized 14-inch Care Bear Plush Grumpy Bear

What you need to know: If you want a Care Bear that you can customize, this Grumpy Bear plush is the best option.

What you’ll love: It’s one of the best gift ideas for Care Bear fans, as you can get any name placed right across Grumpy Bear’s stomach with high-quality stitching. For an additional cost, you can customize two or three words instead of one and choose the font.

What you should consider: The toy’s shade of blue is slightly different from what appears in advertisement photos.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top blue Care Bear toy for the money

Care Bears Grumpy Bear Interactive Collectible Figure

What you need to know: It’s an interactive collectible figure that offers a fun way for children to play with Grumpy Bear.

What you’ll love: Children can activate over 50 unique reactions, including singing, joke-telling, sharing feelings, funny phrases, movements and lighting up by touching their paws, nose or belly. It can also interact with other Care Bear Interactive Figures to do things like tell each other jokes and sing together.

What you should consider: Many customers found it smaller than they initially thought it was before purchasing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Care Bears 21-inch Jumbo Plush Grumpy Bear

What you need to know: This jumbo-size Grumpy Bear is perfect for diehard fans who want a cozy nap-time companion.

What you’ll love: This large plush toy stands at 21 inches tall and features the Care Bear’s signature glittery eyes, vibrant colors and meticulous detail. It’s soft and lightweight, weighing just 1.15 pounds, and suitable for children ages 2 and up.

What you should consider: It’s expensive for a plush toy, and some customers feel that it could be softer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

