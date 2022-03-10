Best Mighty Pups toy

Switch from deluxe jet to mobile command headquarters with the Super Paws two-in one Transforming Jet Command Center with lights and sounds.

Which Mighty Pups toy is best?

The Mighty Pups are a team of superhero dogs from the TV show “Paw Patrol.” The Paw Patrol was on the scene when a meteor came crashing down to earth. The glowing meteor’s powerful energy blasted the Harold and the Pups, giving them super powers.

Most Mighty Pup toys involve a transforming vehicle with the character who drives it. Marshall’s Transforming Fire Truck is a top choice.

What to know before you buy Mighty Pups toys

The Paw Patrol team members

Chase: Chase takes over when Ryder is busy. He has super speed and is so fast he needs a special gadget that deploys a parachute to help him slow down and stop, much like the superhero Flash. When charged up, Chase gains a super powered bark.

Skye: Since being blasted by the meteor, Skye has the ability to fly on the wind, controlling herself in mid-air with her wind rider wings, like Wonder Woman and Red Tornado. When charged up, Skye can control the weather, just like Weather Woman and Storm.

What to look for in Mighty Pups toys

Look for toys that feature some of the fantastic transforming vehicles the Mighty Pups use to save the citizens of Adventure Bay. Also take a look at toys featuring some of the Mighty Pups’ villainous enemies.

The villains

Copycat is a cat originally named Mr. Nibbles and was a pet of an Adventure Bay reporter. Copycat sneaked into the Mighty Meteor Containment Area, where he got a piece of the meteor stuck in his teeth. That piece of meteor also gave him the very same powers as the Mighty Pups.

How much you can expect to spend on Mighty Pups toys

The biggest Mighty Pups toys that do the most things cost as much as $150. Transforming vehicles are in the $30-$60 range. Packs of Mighty Pups come with three to eight pups, all costing less than $20.

Mighty Pups toys FAQ

Why do I find Paw Patrol when I look for Mighty Pups?

A. It is confusing – the Mighty Pups are all of the members of the Paw Patrol and are true to the Paw Patrol movies.

Are Mighty Pups Paw Patrol vehicles made to operate under their own power?

A. Most of the Paw Patrol vehicles have parts that move and lights and noises that come on when you push a button, but most are not made to drive under their own power.

What are the best Mighty Pups toys to buy?

Top Mighty Pups toy

Marshall’s Transforming Fire Truck

What you need to know: This truck offers many transformations and the ladder rotates 360 degrees. Plus, it extends higher than ladders on other similar cars.

What you’ll love: Push the button to activate the lights and sounds to help the pups save the day. There’s also a water cannon launcher and batteries are included.

What you should consider: The batteries may not last as long as you’d like them to.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Mighty Pups toy for the money

Paw Patrol Rocky’s Deluxe Transforming Toy Car with Collectible Action Figure

What you need to know: Drop the recycle cube into Rocky’s 9-inch-long vehicle, push the arms and watch as the compactor mechanism launches the recycle cube for big and bold rescue missions.

What you’ll love: You get Rocky’s Deluxe Vehicle, a recycled cube, and Rocky, wearing his familiar uniform from the movie and ready for action-packed adventures. This Mighty Pups toy brings the action of the “Paw Patrol” movie to life with Rocky at the wheel of his bright green garbage truck that has two huge orange arms with giant claws.

What you should consider: Some say it doesn’t eject well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Paw Patrol Movie Pups Gift Pack

What you need to know: Kids age three and up love the six collectible toy figures in this must-have gift set.

What you’ll love: Relive your favorite moments from Paw Patrol with Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma and Skye. Each wears their authentic movie uniform and features realistic fur and details. These Mighty Pups toys are sized to play with all Paw Patrol vehicles.

What you should consider: You will need to supply your own CR123A batteries.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

