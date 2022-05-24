Which Studio Ghibli gifts are best?

The studio that made classics such as “Spirited Away” and “Howl’s Moving Castle” has dedicated fans. With a couple of big Studio Ghibli anniversaries coming up, now’s the perfect time to buy someone important in your life a gift relating to one of their favorite movies.

Whether you’re looking for one big gift or several smaller ones, you have options. There are Ghibli gifts for every occasion — birthdays, Christmas, Hanukkah, wedding anniversaries or just because.

What is Studio Ghibli?

Studio Ghibli is a Japanese animation studio that was founded in 1985. Hayao Miyazaki is one of its founders and its most famous director. It is responsible for a range of classic movies, some of its most popular including “Spirited Away,” “Princess Mononoke,” “My Neighbor Totoro” and “Howl’s Moving Castle.”

What Studio Ghibli anniversaries are coming up in 2022?

This year marks both the 20th anniversary of the release of “The Cat Returns” and the 25th anniversary of the release of “Princess Mononoke.” The next big anniversary for the studio as a whole is in 2025, which is when it will turn 40.

What types of Studio Ghibli gifts are available?

You have decided to buy a Studio Ghibli gift, but what type of gift? You can find a vast range of Ghibli products, so you’ll need to narrow it down before starting your search. These are just some of the gifts that are available.

Books: A range of books relating to individual Studio Ghibli films and the art of Hayao Miyazaki are available. As well as art-focused books, some Ghibli films — such as “Howl’s Moving Castle” and “Tales from Earthsea” — are based on novels. These would also make good gifts.

Best Studio Ghibli gifts that cost under $20

Skater “Kiki’s Delivery Service” 2 Tier Round Bento Lunch Box

Fans of “Kiki’s Delivery Service” will love this adorable bento box. It’s a perfect gift for someone who takes a packed lunch to work or school.

Sold by Amazon

Camilla Street Tees “Spirited Away” Inspired Tote

Anyone who loves “Spirited Away” is bound to appreciate this adorable tote bag. It has a design based on the bathhouse with Chihiro standing in front of the bridge.

Sold by Etsy

Kawaii 3D Studio Kodama Japanese Tree Spirit Planter

Are you buying a gift for someone who loves plants almost as much as they love Studio Ghibli? These planters are inspired by the Kodama tree spirits from “Princess Mononoke.”

Sold by Etsy

Icey Designs I’ve Been Looking Everywhere For You Howl Spinner Pin

This gorgeous pin badge features the line “I’ve been looking everywhere for you,” which is the first thing Howl says to Sophie in “Howl’s Moving Castle.” It’s a sentimental gift for a special person in your life.

Sold by Etsy

Vintage Barrell Studio Ghibli “Princess Mononoke” Unisex Shirt

With its vintage-style “Princess Mononoke” design, this shirt will leave any Ghibli fans looking sharp. It’s unisex and available in sizes up to 5XL.

Sold by Etsy

“Spirited Away” Limited Edition Steelbook

This 20th-anniversary special edition of “Spirited Away” on either DVD or Blu-ray is a great gift for anyone who loves this movie. It comes in a gorgeous metal case and has a number of extra features, such as TV spots and original theatrical trailers.

Sold by Amazon

Studio Ghibli “Kiki’s Delivery Service” Necklace

Featuring Kiki’s familiar Jiji hanging off a broomstick, this necklace is a fun and whimsical choice of gift. It’s sure to amuse fans of “Kiki’s Delivery Service.”

Sold by Amazon

Best Studio Ghibli gifts that cost $20-$30

Studio Ghibli “Spirited Away” Japanese Teacup

Perfect for fans of tea and Studio Ghibli, this ceramic cup features a range of characters, items and settings from “Spirited Away.” It’s beautifully made, well painted and holds 8 ounces — just right for tea or coffee.

Sold by Amazon

Witchy Wicks Candle Co Soot Sprite Soy Wax Candle

Inspired by the soot sprites from “My Neighbor Totoro” and “Spirited Away,” this candle smells like “hidden forest pathways and magical spirits,” according to its maker. It is made from 100% soy wax and gets its scent from essential oils.

Sold by Etsy

Gund Fluffy Totoro Plush

This 9-inch plush version of Totoro from “My Neighbor Totoro” is so soft and fuzzy that it’s sure to go down well as a gift.

Sold by Amazon

Best Studio Ghibli gifts that cost over $30

Moore Than Just a Book Studio Ghibli Decorative Shadow Box

This shadow box displays a stunning design created with intricately cut paper lit from behind. Based on “My Neighbor Totoro,” it looks incredible when lit up but still looks good by daylight with the light source off.

Sold by Etsy

Hayao Miyazaki by Jessica Niebel

Dedicated to the art and storytelling of Hayao Miyazaki, this book is a must-have for Ghibli fans. It features a range of artworks and production materials, including those never seen outside of Studio Ghibli’s archives.

Sold by Amazon

Mini Dorris Soot Sprite Ring

Lovers of understated jewelry will appreciate this sterling silver ring with a simple soot sprite design. You can choose the ring size for a perfect fit.

Sold by Etsy

Princess Mononoke Handmade Blanket

This gorgeous hand-woven blanket has a striking “Princess Mononoke” design. It’s a special piece that’s well worth the price tag.

Sold by Etsy

Le Dragon Argente Faceted Howl and Sophie Set of Two Rings

If you’re buying for someone who thinks Howl and Sophie are the ultimate couple, this set of matching rings makes an incredible gift. They’re made from silver with faceted imitation rubies and sapphires.

Sold by Etsy

