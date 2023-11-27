AAA Western and Central New York has compiled some of the best winter car care tips to make sure drivers stay safe this winter season.

The driving organization suggests having an emergency kit equipped for winter weather. The kit should include:

Mobile phone pre-programmed with rescue apps and important phone numbers, including emergency services and family members

Car charger for the mobile phone

Drinking water

First-aid kit

Non-perishable snacks for both human and pet passengers

Bag of abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter) or traction mats

Snow shovel

Blankets

Extra warm clothing (gloves, hats, scarves)

Flashlight with extra batteries

Winter window washer solvent

Ice scraper with brush

Cloths or roll of paper towels

Jumper cables

Warning devices (flares or triangles)

Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)

AAA also suggests that motorists check out batteries, belts, engine hoses, tires and tread along with pressure, air filters, coolant, wipers and windshield washer fluid, lights, brakes and transmission fluid and power steering fluid.