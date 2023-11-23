N.Y. (WETM) — As you’re preparing Thanksgiving dinner or getting your house ready for guests, be sure to follow the Upstate New York Poison Center’s tips to avoid having to give them a call.

“The holiday season is a time for joy and celebration, but it’s essential to be mindful of

potential risks that can arise, particularly during Thanksgiving,” said Upstate New York Poison Center Clinical Director Jeanna Marraffa. “By taking simple precautions, families can enjoy a safe and memorable holiday.”

The poison center is reminding people to follow food safety precautions while preparing Thanksgiving dinner and after the meal has been served. Be sure to thoroughly cook poultry, avoid cross-contamination with raw meat and other food items, and refrigerate leftovers soon after serving the meal.

Some decorative plants, like holly and poinsettias, are toxic to humans and pets, so if you have them in your home this holiday season, be sure to keep them away from pets and young children. If you’re using plants or flowers to decorate food dishes, make sure they are edible. Additionally, be mindful of whether your regular houseplants are toxic if young children will be visiting for the holiday, and move any toxic plants out of their reach.

Other household items that could be toxic if ingested should be securely stowed away if guests are coming over. Cleaners and chemicals should always be stored in their original containers, but this is especially important if children are around. If little ones will be visiting your home for Thanksgiving or other holiday celebrations, make sure all cleaners and chemicals are securely stored out of their reach. All medications should be stowed away from children as well.

If you have a poisoning emergency or any questions about potential poisonings, don’t hesitate to reach out to poison control. You can speak to an expert from poison control at all hours by calling 1-800-222-1222.