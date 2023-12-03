(WETM) — As it gets colder outside, you might find yourself reaching for space heaters to keep warm. Space heaters can be a great way to heat a small area, but they can be dangerous if they aren’t maintained or used properly.

Space heaters that run on kerosene, natural gas, propane, or electricity can all cause fires. Gas and kerosene heaters can also cause a build-up of carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide in homes. The New York State Department of Health released a guide to help New Yorkers stay safe while using these devices.

According to the Department of Health, unvented gas heaters and portable kerosene heaters release combustion products into the area and should never be used as main heating sources, even during power outages. The fumes from these heaters can cause cold or flu-like symptoms, headaches, and nose, eye, and throat irritation. These heaters should only be used for short amounts of time and be serviced regularly. Unvented gas heaters should be installed by professionals and be the correct size for the spaces they’re installed in. Vented gas heaters and woodstoves will also need to be installed by professionals and regularly maintained.

Be very careful when filling kerosene heaters. The Department of Health says to only use grade K-1 kerosene. K-2 kerosene has a higher sulfur content, and gasoline can cause explosions. Adding fuel to a hot heater can cause fires, so be sure to only refuel cool kerosene heaters. These heaters should be kept away from flammable objects and, like gas heaters, should be the appropriate size for the space. Kerosene should be stored outside in a container that’s only used for kerosene and should never be saved for the next season. Wicks need to be checked every week and changed when dirty.

People who use electric heaters don’t have to worry about ventilation, but these heaters do pose other risks. According to the Department of Health, electric heaters shouldn’t be used in rooms with running water or in damp basements unless they are connected to ground-fault circuit interrupters (GFCI). These circuits automatically shut down when exposed to water and other shocking hazards. Outlets with GFCIs will look different from regular outlets and typically have red and black buttons on them. Electric heaters should never be plugged into extension cords, and the heaters’ plugs and cords will need to be checked periodically for overheating and fraying.

Like all portable heaters, electric heaters need to be placed away from flammable items such as rugs, furniture, and curtains. According to the Department of Health, these heaters also need to be placed on even surfaces so they don’t tip over, and items that could fall on the heaters need to be kept away, too.

Never use a gas/propane stove or oven to heat a home, and even if you aren’t using portable heaters this winter, make sure your home has working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

For more winter safety tips, visit the New York State Department of Health’s website.