ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — It’s important for drivers to be cautious on the road during the winter season. Snow can affect visibility and increase the chances of getting into an accident.

Making necessary changes to your vehicle ahead of time is essential to ensure that you are prepared to avoid any potential accidents.

Tow truck driver, Johnathan Darrow, of Gary’s Towing said, “Everyone’s on their phone, weather conditions changing icy roads, no one’s paying attention. You got to make sure icy roads your stopping distance has to increase.”

“Wipers are a low cost thing so it’s not a bad idea to just change them at the beginning of the winter season on them. A good set will last through the whole season,” said Bryan Rinwalske, owner of Rinwalske Towing. “Windshield wiper fluid it’s a good investment for spend the extra couple dollars to get the stuff with the DE-ICER to keep your windshield cleaner, better than just the basic windshield washer fluid,” said Rinwalske.

To know when it is good to get your tires checked for the winter, Rinwalske said, “Sooner the better. When you know once winter hits. Tires are a major factor obviously, for traction in the snow.”

Most mechanics use a tire gauge to measure the tread on the tire. If you don’t have one Darrow said, “Take a penny. Heads up, and just stick the head down inside the tire if it doesn’t if it covers the header, just about the head should be good enough.”

Don’t forget that it is the law to have the snow cleared off your vehicle before driving.

Chemung County Undersheriff Douglas W. Houper said, “You can blind the people behind you with the big cloud of snow that’s behind you that going down the road at some point that snow is either gonna fly off or it’s gonna fall off, and now we got a foot of snow in a single spot on the highway which then becomes a hazard.”