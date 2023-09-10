(WETM) — September is Baby Safety Month, and the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection has released some tips to help parents and caregivers keep babies safe.

“The first years of a baby’s life are filled with many milestones and new experiences, and parents and caregivers are often working overtime to keep them safe from harm as they learn and grow,” said Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. “While the health and safety of a baby matters every day, Baby Safety Month is a great time to highlight these lifesaving tips that can help parents and caregivers create a safe environment for their little ones.”

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, accidental suffocation is the leading cause of injury-related deaths for infants in the United States, and 82% of these accidents happen in bed. Practicing safe sleep prevents these accidents and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). The Division of Consumer Protection recommends following the acronym ABC, which stands for “Alone, Back, and Crib.” Babies should always sleep alone, on their backs, and in a crib.

Items like loose blankets, pillows, stuffed toys, and crib bumpers can pose a suffocation risk and need to be kept out of cribs. Crib bumpers pose a further risk because babies can get tangled in their ties or material. A baby’s sleeping space needs to be flat in addition to being clear. Sleep products with an incline of more than 10 degrees can restrict a baby’s airway, so babies should never be left sleeping or unsupervised in swings, bouncers, rockers, or gliders.

Babyproofing should go beyond sleeping spaces. The Division of Consumer Protection recommends anchoring large pieces of furniture (like bookshelves, TVs, and dressers) to the wall, installing safety locks on cabinets, keeping toilet lids closed, and cushioning hard and sharp edges of furniture. If possible, blinds with long cords should be replaced with cordless options. If this isn’t an option, cords should be secured up high. Other items that could pose a choking or poisoning risk, like coins, plastic bags, purses, magnets, batteries, medications, cosmetics, cleaning products, and more, should be secured out of a baby’s reach as well.

It’s important to take extra steps to keep babies safe while on the go as well. In New York State, all children under the age of two must ride in rear-facing car seats. Car seats for children of all ages must not be expired and must be installed correctly to work properly. Law enforcement agencies across the state hold inspection events throughout the year, and some agencies will inspect car seats if an appointment is made. Inspection events and stations can be found on this page of New York State’s website.

Babies should never be left alone in a car. Cars heat up to dangerous temperatures very quickly, and parking in the shade or cracking the windows doesn’t help. Most babies that are left alone in vehicles are left unintentionally, though. Getting in the habit of always checking the back seat helps prevent this, but putting something like your purse, cell phone, or keys in the back seat serves as an extra reminder to check for a quiet baby.

In addition to all of the safety measures above, caregivers should keep an eye out for product recalls to make sure baby products that were once considered safe still are and that they have no defects. This is especially important when purchasing or receiving used baby items. Several websites, including the FDA and the Consumer Product Safety Commission, keep track of recalls, and users can use their search features to see if something they own has been recalled. If you do have a recalled item, it’s important to follow the recall’s instructions. Never donate or sell a recalled item.

For more baby safety tips, you can read the Division of Consumer Protections’ baby safety checklist or its childproofing guide.