ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – If you’re noticing some suspicious behavior in your community, 18 News has gathered some tips you can use to create a neighborhood watch program to help with the issue.

18 News spoke with Sergeant Cory Rose from Horseheads Police Department to get some insight on what you should consider when starting a neighborhood watch program in your community.

The first thing you want to do when trying to set up a neighborhood watch program is to speak with your neighbors and try to get as many people as possible interested. Many law enforcement branches will help you with resources. “So with the meetings, we leave it very transparent to allow them to state their concerns and and whatnot they have against the village and we kind of give them a remedy of the way we can approach situations,” said Sergeant Cory Rose.

Next, contact your local law enforcement agency and let someone know what you are trying to do. Invite a representative to meet with your neighbors and set a time that works for you and them. “Like I said, everyone else is just eyes and ears for us, that’s the most important thing. If you have concerns and we don’t know about it there is nothing we can do about it.” said Rose.

Additionally, meet with your neighbors and get a consensus on the three main crime-related issues facing your neighborhood. There are plenty of online resources to help you with this. Discuss a communication plan for your neighborhood watch group that works for everyone. You can use meetings, text messages, social media or email.

“We’ve went and hooked up a program with the neighbors through Ring. So all communication that is done throughout the village of people that have Ring camera systems can post in this neighbors app and we see it as well.” said Rose.

If you would like more information on how to start your own neighborhood watch, visit the National Neighborhood Watch website.