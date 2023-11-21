Pa. (WETM) – With winter weather forecasts beginning to appear, drivers are being encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel to ensure the safety of themselves and others if they can help it.

While eliminating unnecessary travel is the most effective way to prevent vehicle accidents from happening during this season, not everyone is able to do this. In the case that you may need to travel in these conditions, PennDOT has provided some winter driving advice to help you stay safe.

Winter Driving Advice

Carry a winter emergency travel kit. This kit includes warm clothing, blankets, an ice scraper, sand, a cell phone and car charger, a flashlight, jumper cables, a small shovel, a first aid kit, water, nonperishable food and personal items such as medication.

Listen to weather and travel advisories.

Keep your gas tank at least half full.

Slow down and increase your following distance behind other vehicles.

Avoid sudden starts and stops.

Beware of black ice.

Use extra caution bridges and ramps where ice can form quickly and without warning.

Carry a cell phone.

Do not use cruise control on snow-covered roads.

Turn on your headlights when your wipers are on. This is required by Pennsylvania state law.

Use your low beams in particularly bad weather, especially in cases of heavy or blowing snow.

Remove snow and ice from the hood and roof of your vehicle. Pennsylvania state law states that if snow or ice from your vehicle hits another vehicle or person and causes death or injury, you can be ticketed.

Do not park or abandon your vehicle on snow emergency routes.

Do not pass or intercept trucks plowing in a plow line.

Make sure someone else knows where you are going and when you expect to arrive. In the incident that you run into an emergency, someone will know where to look for you.

If you become stranded, stay with your vehicle until help arrives. Run the engine every hour or so, but make sure the tailpipe is clear and keep the downwind window cracked open.

Do not drink and drive.

Always wear your seatbelt.

PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, but if you must travel in these conditions, you can check roadway conditions on 511pa.com. More winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms can be found on the PennDOT website.