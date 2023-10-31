HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — It’s important for drivers to have a well-prepared survival kit in their vehicles when they face tough conditions on the road come winter.

Driving is always challenging when the weather does not cooperate, making it more likely for anyone to get into an accident. Some of the items to have in your car are jumper cables, a first aid kit, food and water, and an extra blanket. A shovel, tire pump, jack, and spare tire are key essentials in the winter as well.

Another key thing to have in your kit is kitty litter if you get stuck in the snow.

Service Advisor Anna Parmenter, of Parmenter Tire, Auto, & Truck Service in Horseheads said, “You would take it and you would sprinkle it around the front of your tire in the back of your tire so that you can get some traction underneath your tire and it would be easier for your tire to grab onto it and pull it out.”