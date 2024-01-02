N.Y. (WETM) – As the New Year begins, so does the start of new goals and resolutions.

One of the most popular resolutions going into each new year is the goal to get fit and be more healthy, which often prompts people to join a gym or renew their preexisting membership.

While we’re just at the beginning of this phenomenon, the New York State’s Division of Consumer Protection has provided some tips to help protect those who may be taking this route in the new year.

Before you even sign up for a gym membership, it’s important to consider the attachments that come with it. Here are some things you should pay attention to before making the commitment:

Carefully review the contract before signing it.

Make sure you read the fine print and make yourself aware of any hidden fees that may be implemented in the instance of initiation, cancellation and maintenance. These fees can add up in addition to your monthly membership fee, leaving you with a much higher bill than you initially expected.

Be aware of any add-ons to the monthly membership fee.

In addition to initiation, cancellation and maintenance fees, there are other fees and policies that may be attached to your membership. Here are just a few examples of what to look out for:

Check on locker rentals. In order to ensure that you have a place to put your belongings, make sure to ask about locker rental fees. In addition, see if the gym requires you to purchase your own padlock or locker assignment.

Check on class and personal training sessions. Classes and personal training sessions may require an additional charge. The first class may be free, but make sure to ask about additional charges if you choose to continue the class.

Check in on equipment requirements. If you need to use yoga mats, steps or stretch bands, make sure there isn’t a rental fee.

In the event that you must cancel your membership, it’s important that you know your rights when doing so. Here is what the DCP has to say about it according to New York State law:

Businesses with automatic renewal programs must disclose the terms of auto-renewal offers, cancellation policies and minimum purchase obligations clearly and visibly.

These terms must be stated when you are enrolling or signing up for the membership and close to the time of purchase.

Businesses that allow auto-renewal must provide user-friendly cancellation options.

The business must provide a toll-free phone number, email address or other cost-effective and easy-to-use option for you to cancel your membership after agreeing to a contract. If you purchase the service online, you must be allowed to terminate the agreement online.

Businesses must provide an acknowledgement that outlines the terms of any auto-renewal offer.

If the original offer includes a free trial offer or gift, information on how you can cancel the service before payments begin is required.

Above all else, one sure way to protect yourself from the attachments that come with a gym membership is to find an alternative method to reach your health goals. Here are a few money saving ideas the DCP has provided for you to consider instead:

Engage in outdoor activities.

Take a walk or a jog, or maybe consider taking up a new hobby such as skating, skiing or biking to reach your fitness goals.

Participate in community recreation center classes.

These classes are often provided to the community for free or at a low cost to community members.

Contact a nearby state park to learn more about fitness programs and workshops.

The Empire State Trail is a new trail launched by the state of New York to promote outdoor recreation and healthy lifestyle choices.

See if your health insurance plan covers a gym membership.

Some health insurance plans will cover gym membership costs, access to fitness activities at no extra cost or provide reimbursement.

While you may be feeling the stress of trying to quickly fulfill these newly set resolutions into the new year, taking an extra careful look at what you’re signing up for can ease your mind in the long-run. For more helpful tips from the DCP, you can visit their website.