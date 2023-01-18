A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

HECTOR, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office has released the cause of a crash that happened last Thursday on Route 79 in the Town of Hector.

According to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, 64-year-old Jerry Barnard suffered a medical emergency before his vehicle left the roadway and overturned on State Route 79 near State Route 414. Barnard was initially taken to Schuyler Hospital, in Watkins Glen, then transferred to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA, where he was pronounced dead on January 14th.

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New York State Police, Watkins Glen Police Department, Burdett Fire Department, Schuyler Emergency Medical Services.