MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – With local meat in high demand by consumers, local farmers will have the chance to brush up on their meat processing and marketing skills in order to prepare for direct-to-consumer meat marketing and the difficulties that may come with it.

Cornell Cooperative Extension will be taking part in the Cornell Agricultural Marketing Research Program’s “Fall 2023 Meat Processing and Marketing Workshop Series” with a workshop taking place in Montour Falls this month. Through funding from the Northeast Risk Management Education program, the workshop series will be offered to local meat producers on the topic of meat processing and marketing in 5 locations around Central and Western New York. The Montour Falls workshop will take place on Sunday, Oct. 15, from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., at the Human Services Complex.

Since consumer demand for locally raised meats has increased, ensuring that producers are aware and educated on the challenges and risks that come with direct-to-consumer meat marketing is critical. This workshop series has been put in place in order to teach producers how to avoid and address common challenges that they encounter with meat processing and direct-to-consumer meat marketing.

The workshop series coincides with the release of a new Meat Processor Directory, which is an addition to the MeatSuite.com directory of bulk meat farm products. The workshops will teach farmers skills including:

How to Evaluate Livestock for Ideal Harvest Timing

Livestock Handling & Delivery for Meat Quality

How to Work with your Processor

Carcass Math Break-Down & Pricing

How Much Value does Value-added Add?

Creating Consumer and Processor-friendly Bulk Meat Sales

Introductions to MeatSuite.com, the Cornell Meat Price Calculator and the forthcoming Meat Processor Directory

Multiple people will present at the workshops including Matt LeRoux, Extension Associate at Cornell’s Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management, and Sarah Blacklin, Director, and Lee Menius, Technical Specialist, at North Carolina State University’s meat-focused “NC Choices” program.

Pre-registration for the workshop is required by Wednesday, Oct. 11, with a $10 fee that includes dinner. To register for CCE’s local workshop, visit the Cornell Cooperative Extension website.